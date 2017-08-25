Actor and Artist Corin Nemec's Graffiti Inspires Around The World!

The perception of graffiti has gone from city nuisance to an artistic expression and its murals, pieces and tags have graced many cities, suburbs and rural landscapes around the world. More than ever, graffiti is not only an accepted form of art but a nouveau expression of the artist. The story behind graffiti is as intriguing as the art itself.

Corin Nemec

One graffiti artist and story teller that has captivated the world and is continuing to impress is actor, photographer, father and artist Corin Nemec. Corin has dazzled his admirers with murals all over the world and his artist expression has caused speculation, insight and conversation.

The graffiti movement took Corin by storm when he was only ten year old, living in Atlanta. He was surrounded by break dancing and hip hop culture. Graffiti was this medium between himself and the culture he was surrounded in. At the time, there was this nightly news story about SEEN, a NYC graffiti artist who has painted his name across the bottom of the two L’s in the Hollywood sign. It was that moment, where Corin was moved by “the rawness and magnitude of the expression.” He knew he not only had to admire it but be a part of it.

Corin Nemec

Corin decided to put his mark across the globe. For many people, graffiti is politically motivated but Corin finds himself artistically motivated. His aerosol paintings and street art are meant to inspire purely on an artistic level. The whole process can be moving for the observer. For those who have not practiced graffiti before would be surprised to know how much thought, time and meaning goes into each mural. Depending on the size of the wall and the landscape the environment dictates, Corin may not do a sketch beforehand. He is open to freestyle a painting on location rather than “a preconceived notion of what I suppose should be there verses what makes sense at the moment.” There are times, where Corin will sketch something specifically designed for a space. He has black books filled with collections of drawings. After speaking to Corin, it is that graffiti seems to speak to the artist as much as the artist wants to speak through the art of graffiti!

Corin has done quite a few pieces that have caught the attention of the world. The mysterious life sized boy in Oz was a fan favorite, which Corin shares he used images of his son at the time to represent himself. After his divorce, Corin found himself away from his children a lot due to work. Corin has some inspiring art coming out about his daughter later this year!

Courtesy of Corin Nemec (instagram the169)

Corin did raise eyebrows when he did a mural while traveling in Israel for the Peres Peace House which was founded by Shimon Peres to promote peace between Israel and Palestine. This program is very special as it helps youth breakdown the social, political and religious barriers at a young age. This is in hopes that the next generation will have a better chance at getting a long peacefully. Corin painted a portrait of Perce and they had several dozen young children come to sign a declaration of peace. This symbolic gesture having their signatures and handprints along the mural was moving. The children were not concerned about race, religion or social status. They just want to feel safe and have fun. Corin attests that if you put children from every creed together at one playground, they will begin to play. How we can learn from our children! This moment Corin experienced in Israel in time was one of the most memorable experience as an artist and one of the most controversial pieces he has ever painted. Perhaps not only a moving moment, but the beginning of history.

@the169 on Instagram

Corin keeps his advice simple and impactful for the aspiring graffiti artist. “Try to bridge the gap between people instead of widening it.” Wise words for any artist to keep in mind as they influence those who see their work.

From fun pieces like singer Johnny Rotten and another of Sid Vicious on the back side of an 80’s themed clothing store on Melrose Avenue in Hollywood called “POSERS” to his documented visit to Israel, Corin has made his mark all over the world.