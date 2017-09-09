Actor Hannah D. Scott Takes Acting To A Tougher Realm

Hannah D. Scott is adding a new arsenal to her skill set as a professional Actress. With the industry quickly changing in trends, Hannah is following in the footsteps of Charlize Theron, and Keanu Reeves, bringing her background as an athlete and martial artist to her work. She has regularly been working as a stunt performer with stunt credits including 'Orange Is The New Black', ' Madame Secretary' and ' The Punisher'.

Actors doing their own stunts is nothing all that new and there is a cross over with more stunt performers now going in for acting roles. But the challenges and risks are not for everyone. The possibility of being hurt is only a small part of it, and everything is done to avoid that. Stunt Coordinators work tirelessly with their teams to make sure every set up is safe and performed by those most capable, hence...'bringing in the pros'.

Ms. Scott tells us more in this exclusive interview, from learning a role in two days, training in acting, and facing some new challenges as a stunt performer.

Q~ Tell us about how you learned a lead role in two days for an Off Broadway show. How on earth did you manage learning all those lines, blocking, and more?

Hannah D Scott: That's something I may never know myself! Fear? I don't think I slept much in that time and I broke down the script immediately. I don't have trouble learning lines, but breaking it down as much as possible in that time, knowing the context of the scene and objectives helped me remember the 'what next' and it all sank in. Blocking also helped. I knew in my mind that this part of the story takes place at this part of the stage, as it was entirely monologues. For me the lines are the 'easy' bit so to speak. Telling the story and understanding the what, why or how and so on is the important part. I wanted to honor the character and writing. I actually asked that the audience be made aware that I had literally just got the script, it someone felt like pressure was off a little and they knew I had to grow into the part in some way.

Q~ You had some impressive training as an actor, how was the idea of doing stunt work born? And why?

Hannah D Scott: Thank you. Central was an incredible school to train at and my peers are phenomenal talents as are those that taught us. I don't know that idea of doing stunts was a “hey I'm going to try this” per se. Opportunities started to come my way and as they did I became more and more passionate. I had some amazing mentors guide me throughout like Joanne Lamstein, Manny Siverio, Chazz Menendez, Manny Ayala, Jery Hewitt, all entirely unsung heroes, and that's when I think I decided to go all in. It's a remarkable line of work to be in. I feel like a child when I get to set. I'm in awe and constantly thinking 'so that's how they do it'. I am always inspired by the level of commitment, skill and closeness of the stunt community, inspired by the way everyone pushes each other to improve their craft. I'm also mind- blown by Stunt Coordinators. I don't think people, the public, have a true sense of what their work entails and that we wouldn't have the simplest of scenes with a trip and fall without them. All those huge action movies would not exist without the stunt coordinator and their teams.

Q~ How does an actor get into doing stunt work? Where do you even begin?

Hannah D Scott: That's something I am asked all the time and I don't have an answer. Everyone has their own story about how they got into the stunt world. There are no schools so to speak. It isn't like other schools where you train, have a showcase or start applying for interviews, it's a different world and takes a long time to build trust. I suppose the answer is, perhaps, where there's a will there's a way.

Q~ There's been a lot of talk about Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron training to do their own stunts in John Wick and Atomic Blonde. It’s not necessarily a new thing, but seems to be happening more and more. Is this the future of acting in film for many actors?

Hannah D Scott: Hmmm. I've done some workshops with casting directors recently and they are seeing more stunt performers come in for acting roles. If someone can do both I suppose it can saves money for production in now hiring actor and double. But if the actor does their own stunts and gets hurt, the production may be delayed. As for actors doing their own stunts, it's at the discretion of the coordinator...I think. I'm still new to this but imagine it has to be OK'd by the coordinator who would assess if a double is needed. I had that process when I booked a role on 'Blindspot', I had to be given the green light by the coordinator. I think movies like 'John Wick' and 'Atomic Blonde' are becoming more common with actors training for the roles, and those guys trained hard. I have huge admiration for the way they put in the training. There would still be doubles for the reasons mentioned but I'm sure the more they can do themselves the better. Again, I'm a little new to answer these things, but on a personal level I have enormous respect for Keanu and Charlize, all those who train and fight to make the best picture possible.

Q~ What's the biggest challenge of learning stunt work, and what do you suggest anyone interested in stunt work to do in order to become a stunt person?

Hannah D Scott: The challenge is where to start or how and I can't really answer that. And again, where there's a will there's a way and we all find our own path.

Q~ I noticed that you have been training in a martial art or combat system I've not heard of, can you talk about it?

Hannah D Scott: Yes, it's called SAMI ( Self Defense and Martial Arts Institute), developed by Peter Weckauf in Austria. It blends multiple martial arts and defensive combat systems, as does JKD, so is applicable to any circumstance and for any person regardless of age of physical ability. I think people sometimes get stuck in the idea that martial arts or self defense is limited to those who are very capable physically. Self defense can be as simple as throwing lose change in someone's face in order to create the space to run away - one of my incredible instructors at UMA Kristen Cabildo, taught me that.

The thing for me is seeing women like Kristen. The focus and determination it takes as well as time put in to achieve the levels she has is one thing, but she teaches with absolute generosity and patience. Being a martial artist is not about throwing kicks and punches, it's a lifestyle and community. Very much as it is in stunts. You understand what it takes and what we all have to go through. UMA is the only school in NYC that has instructors certified in SAMI.