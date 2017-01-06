COMEDY

Adam Driver Gets Animated Alerting His Indiana Hometown About Upcoming Events

"Do you hear that, Chad?!"

01/06/2017 05:49 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

Don’t get Adam Driver started on Chad tobogganing in his hometown.

The “Star Wars” actor teamed up with Stephen Colbert  to alert residents in Mishawaka, Indiana, about upcoming events in a spoof “Late Show” skit Thursday.

But things took a rather angry turn as he previewed an afternoon of “inner tubing.”

Check out the full clip above.

Related Coverage

Also on HuffPost

More:

Star Wars Stephen Colbert Indiana Adam Driver
Suggest a correction
Comments
Adam Driver Gets Animated Alerting His Indiana Hometown About Upcoming Events

CONVERSATIONS