Don’t get Adam Driver started on Chad tobogganing in his hometown.
The “Star Wars” actor teamed up with Stephen Colbert to alert residents in Mishawaka, Indiana, about upcoming events in a spoof “Late Show” skit Thursday.
But things took a rather angry turn as he previewed an afternoon of “inner tubing.”
Check out the full clip above.
