Adam Richman Shows His Love of BBQ With a Gravity-Defying Challenge in Kansas City

Food TV personality Adam Richman has entertained viewers around the world with his eating challenges and showing America’s food culture on Travel Channel’s Man vs. Food. After seven years of being on the program, Richman is continuing to show people about the different kinds of food that warm our taste buds. This weekend, he has the unique opportunity to host a one-of-a-kind event like no other as he teams up with Dixie Ultra for “Raising the BBQ” in Kansas City. This event has high wire servers on tightropes delivering 60 pounds of food to diners elevated at a custom picnic table 40 feet high in the air. All of this is to display the durability of the new Dixie Ultra plates with the ultimate stress test that goes above and beyond how we define a food challenge. I recently sat down with the native New Yorker on his partnership with them and his love for summer barbecues…

Dixie Ultra

1) Can you tell me about this event “Raising the BBQ” put on by Dixie Ultra?

We are going to be in Kansas City on July 22nd at one of the historic intersections at 18th and Vine, where there’s going to be literally an elevated restaurant that will be raised incrementally above ground with each subsequent food course delivery up to a height of 40 feet. They’re going to be serving a three-course barbecue meal family-style. Lucky diners in the sky will be secured around a giant custom picnic table with 10 roller coaster-style chairs that are attached to it, and surrounded by over 125 feet of tight rope navigated by five high wire waiters. The event is geared around a live demonstration of the strength of the new Dixie Ultra plates, which are these really durable plates that can hold up to two pounds of food.

For me, I really like the fact that it’s not a matter of taking our word for it, that they’re literally putting their money where their mouth is. I just think it’s going to be this amazing opportunity to not only see the actual quality of the Dixie Ultra, but also be a part of this extreme dining spectacle. It’s going to be that kind of amazing carnival atmosphere. I mean, how often do you get a chance to see people having BBQ fed to them by tight ropewalkers 40 feet in the air? I think it’s pretty dope.

I think that people will gravitate towards this genuinely cool spectacle that’s not just a stunt, but holds up to the claims they’re making, which I know it does. And I’m doing their Facebook Live, so folks across the country can tune in at 1PM ET/12PM CT to catch all the action at http://bit.ly/RaisingTheBBQ. I’m going to show it all including ample BBQ food porn, promise you that.

Dixie Ultra

2) How did you end up partnering with Dixie Ultra for this high-flying event? What got you interested in hosting this experience?

I think that ever since Man vs. Food and other shows I’ve done from Amazing Eats and Best Sandwich, BBQ and the kind of comfort foods you know and love is sort of my stock and trade. I think that if I suddenly started doing shows about molecular gastronomy, people will be like, ‘Really? Aren’t you the guy who did the 4-pound burrito? Didn’t you show me where to get a great burger in Seattle?’ So I think that was a natural fit with the added benefit of enjoying a good KC BBQ meal with all the fixings.

The other thing is this, I come from a single-parent working class family in Brooklyn and I legitimately do use disposable dinnerware in my home, stored in the cupboard above my sink. The thing is this, I do have BBQs and I do invite people over for Thanksgiving and for me as a single dude, having a good disposable plate is key. Since I’m in and out of town so much, I don’t want to leave stuff in my dishwasher and my sink, it’s not sanitary and it’s an easy alternative. The benefit for me is to be able to have something that I can use as both a serving vessel so I can marinate stuff and pile on a mere 32 ounces of food, or even could make a platter and bring it to someone’s house. I could prepare something in my kitchen and safely bring it down to my backyard but also take comfort in the notion that I can give that to a guest and know that they could put something moist like a salad, side dishes, a BBQ, cornbread, or whatever on one plate and it’s not going to break, they’re not going to have a mess, and they’re not going to have to use a ton of them. Again, I don’t come from a world where we could afford to spray away money (my mom and I watched the bottom line very hard growing up), so I love that these plates are something of good value and also not having to worry if they will hold up to the type of foods that I love.

3) You've been to many cities across the country, why did Kansas City end up being the place to have this one-of-a-kind event?

Dixie ultimately decided that, but I can only assume BBQ was one of their driving motivations that made the city so attractive. There’s Texas-style BBQ done in Austin, Lockheart, Driftwood, and Houston. The Carolina-style of BBQ is done in Durham, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and Charlotte. I’ve had it myself in places like Salem, in Sylvan, North Carolina and Bryson City. But, it’s very seldom you can literally narrow down a style of BBQ to one geographic point. Even BBQ-flavored potato chips have KC in their title, which I think is so cool!

Plus, we have the added local celebrity factor with first round draft pick and new quarterback from the Chiefs slated to be in attendance along with a number of notable famous KC local faces that will be represented. I imagine it will an extreme version of a proper all-American great summer BBQ and I think whether you’re going to a state fair, or a carnival at a fair ground, with the high wire walking and eating contests, you’re going to be craving that kind of sticky, eat your fingers, watermelon and fried-chicken, BBQ or corndog kind of food.

Q39 Restaurant

4) What do you enjoy about the summer when it comes to BBQs?

I think for me, since so many people take time off of work during the summer, there’s something kind of beautiful about the communal nature of everyone gathering around while you’re cooking. It’s not like you came over to my house for a dinner party, where I’ve been working in the kitchen, I had a shower, and now I’m just plating the meal I worked on. You’re seeing me kind of cook in real time, you may even be helping me, bringing stuff out like…’Could you bring out the potato salad for me? Could you grab the ketchup for me?’ There is something about enjoying the weather as a New Yorker and certainly we don’t always get chance to get this beautiful sunshine and enjoy those foods that we don’t have year round. So whether it’s the extra large slice of watermelon, or we make a big old jug of lemonade in the backyard, peach pie, or we have icky-sticky awesome BBQ ribs, to me, warm weather lends itself to open fire-cooking. As a New Yorker, another thing I love is that whether you’re talking tandoori, robata, yakatori, or kabobs, every culture on the planet has some modality of open fire cooking you can be exposed to here.

5) What are you looking forward to in this special one-of-a-kind BBQ event?

Honestly, I’ve seen the schematics and it looks so flipping cool. I’m just picturing this being messy because lord knows I’ve had my share of big meals and I was thinking about how it all will work as a balancing act with tightropes in the mix. If you get a 20+ ounce steak, you’re already looking at something that looks like something from Jurassic Park. But when you are picturing 32 ounces of food in each hand, now I don’t know if I could do that without totally having like the ultimate plate fall walking down like the steps from just my deck to my backyard in Brooklyn.

I’m picturing trained acrobats using this incredibly cultivated skill to deliver BBQ and I can’t wait to get the reactions from the diners’ faces like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe we’re doing this!,’ to the people in the ground going, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe we’re seeing it,’ to the delicious payoff when Kansas City burnt ends reach their plate knowing, ‘God, this is going to be delicious.’ So instead of pulling away from the table and loosening your belt, the table is 40 feet in the air with hundreds of people are staring up at you.

I’m psyched to be part of the “Raising the BBQ” because I bet dollars to donuts they haven’t had a 40 foot elevated restaurant served by tightrope walkers before. And if they have, Kansas City is a much hipper spot than I’ve given them credit for.

ScoopNest

6) What else have you been working on? I know you have a cookbook that’s already out. Can you tell us a bit about that?

It’s out now called Straight Up Tasty. I’m blessed that the people are truly enjoying it as much as they are right now. It details memories and mouthfuls from my travels and it’s kind of all flavor bombs and recipes. They range in difficulty, but it’s stuff that you can make whether you’re a parent looking for a meal you can make with kids, or a bachelor who may never really gotten into a kitchen before. I deliberately wanted to make a book that was profoundly approachable – whether it’s like the ultimate hangover sandwich brainstormed with my friend Andy, to a “win-the-bake-sale” chocolate cake that is just solid. Is it going to put me and Dominique Ansel head-to-head in chocolate cake? No, absolutely not. But it’s a pretty damn good chocolate cake. It ranges from simple grill recipes to more fancified stuff, but it’s all going to be flavor forward and it’s about fun and experimentation for me.

I get asked to bring my recipes you’ll find in there over to potlucks all the time. But now, I don’t have to worry about washing up my Pyrex and bringing it home. I can bring something that’s going to hold up to whatever I bring over – whether it be my pulled-pork egg rolls or my grandma’s Swedish meatballs – all on one plate.

Q39 Restaurant

8) Are there any grilling/summer BBQ recipes we can find in there too?

100 percent. I’ve lots of really great burgers and lots of grilled vegetable recipes. I would say my Bahn Mi Burger and my Gyro burger are two of my favorites. I also pay my homage to the Twin City’s Juicy Goosy, the cheese-stuffed burger I call the Juicy Lucia. One time I called it the Caprese Sorpresa which means “surprise” because I would switch it up and stuff with caprese salad.

Another thing I feel that’s often underrated is the simple deliciousness of grilled vegetables. I think a lot of people forget all you really need is good olive oil, a little bit of salt, and maybe some lemon zest or green onion. I suggest taking an ear of corn, removing the silk, leave one layer of the green husk, let it soak, and put it in the microwave for six or seven minutes in the husk. You can take it out and eat it just as is, or you can then take that and throw it in the grill, take the nibblets off and put a pan right in the grill and throw in green onions, white onions, edamame, and make a sukitage that’s like a great addition. You can throw it in a salad, put as a side dish, put it on a sandwich -- people forget how versatile a grill can be for the summer.

Travel Channel

9) You've been known most notably for your work on Travel Channel with Man vs. Food. What will you remember the most from being on that show?

It was truly a great experience, going from virtual anonymity to a show that’s now in over 30 countries worldwide and suddenly you’re on Leno, Conan, Colbert, and it’s mind-blowing. For me, it was just such an honor to be a part of it for so long. Dead honest I couldn’t afford cable until I got a job in cable! I remember calling my mom because I was dizzied by how many stations there really are out there and I remember thinking very clearly that if people were going to spend 22 and a half minutes with me instead of the 999 channels out there, that I had to work my ass off and I had to make my show better and different. “Good enough” was never going to be good enough because I knew not to take for granted that people could flip the channel to any number of the many food shows that are out there.

It’s incredible to how it has grown and evolved -- now there’s Man Fire Food and HBO has this documentary about the Ford Organization fighting the Native Americans in a land dispute which is called Man vs. Ford. Then came the barista competition Man vs. Brew. You can’t make this stuff up. To be lucky enough to drop the pebble in the pop culture pond and have created any kind of ripple, I mean that’s a big deal and a huge honor I don’t take for granted.

10) The show is about to be revived with new host Casey Webb. Have any thoughts on this new version of a show? Will you be watching it?

We were this “little show that could” and I’m grateful it’s given me a career that’s now spanned multiple shows, allowed me to start a production company, write several books and so on. So I’m honored to have done it and it’s flattering that they are bringing it back. I don’t know if I’m going to watch it or not, but given the passionate response from fans from what we’ve created all those years ago, the support has been incredibly special.

11) Anything else on the horizon for you?

I’ve been doing a lot of charity work this year and it’s been so gratifying. It’s just feeding your soul, you know what I mean? I’ve been working this year particularly with three charities.

I’m currently working with a charity called Common Threads hosting pop-ups around the country with a bunch of marquee shops. Common Threads is a charity that’s dedicated to helping disadvantaged children lead healthier lives through actual culinary education, cooking education, but also with their parents, schools, and cafeterias to get them better food, get them training to prepare healthier food, and also nutritional information showing how nutritionists work in environments where they traditionally have never been.

I’ve also been working with Clear Path for Veterans for a couple of years now and it’s an amazing veterans organization in Syracuse, NY that largely employs veterans and gives real world direction training and therapy for vets returning from combat. So whether it’s job training, therapy, yoga, acupuncture, the ability to train service dogs, culinary training, or bringing meals to sick veterans, it’s just a wonderful organization to be a part of.

And earlier this year, I went to the Dominican Republic with the charity called Striking Out Poverty which works with nine of the poorest villages in the Dominican Republic -- a lot of them which have supplied the Major League Baseball organization with their players. We have literally been running irrigation pipes and building backstops in a very hands-on experience. To know that $18,000 provides one water filtration system that gives at least a hundred families clean water, for me, getting to witness the impact has been the best thing.

In terms of TV shows, I’ve got a couple of things I’m excited about that are a bit too early to talk about it at this stage, but stay tuned!