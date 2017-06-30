Adapt to “Staying Put” Trend with Creative Investment Thinking

A recent article in the New York Times used the phrase “staying put” in the title. The article speaks to the trend in real estate of homeowners staying in their homes rather than selling. Some have given up on being able to find the larger, nicer or newer home they want, deciding to just improve the one they are living in now.

Others are resistant to the higher and still rising prices that are largely a result of low inventories. There we have two phrases that go together, “lower inventories” and “staying put.” The market conditions that are pressuring homeowners to stay put are aggravated when they do just that. It’s a market growing at a snail’s pace.

The article describes a small business owner who wanted a larger home with workspaces and an office area. His shopping around was discouraging, as the few properties that could be right for him were too expensive. He decided to stay put and put a nice chunk of change into adding on to his current home and renovating to get the features he wants.

There were some interesting points that are worth a look. Homeowners are moving less, creating:

A drag on the overall economy.

Lower commissions for real estate brokers.

Tough competition for buyers, particularly first time home buyers.

Whether we decide to start a food bank for real estate agents or not, these are not great things when economists sit down and talk over coffee. As real estate investors, we may have a different approach to real estate market cycles than the average buyer, seller or market analyst.

Real estate has always moved in cycles.

Current market conditions aren’t anything new. Sure, before 2006, there had been a sustained period of growth in prices and home sales activity. However, even during that time there were up, down and stagnant times. There, as always, were also markets not moving with the current trend. “Real estate is local,” and many regional and local market areas are responding to local factors, not moving with the overall trend.

So, the first thing a creative investor should do is to thoroughly understand the unique factors influencing their local market area. Are businesses doing well, moving in or moving out? Is new home construction sluggish or moving along well? Are price appreciation trends better, worse or moving with the overall market? Respond to local market trends, not the national news.

First time buyers rent when they can’t buy.

The rough competition for first time home buyers is dampening the “coming out” trend, millennials moving out of their parents’ basement. There may be a growing desire to do so, but low inventories are making it difficult to impossible for them to find a home they can afford.

Investors studying their local markets should carefully examine new home construction, particularly starter homes. If there aren’t many of them, or if the prices are rising, then it’s likely that the first-time buyers will stay renters for a while into the future. Take a look at smaller homes with fix-up or renovation potential. If they can be fitted with the features that first-time buyers want, they should rent very well, and possibly above the average rental rates.

With the average length of home ownership at a high point of 8.7 years and homes for sale inventories bumping five year lows, the economists and people who want to move are probably going to be disappointed for a while. However, creative investors who become local market experts can always find opportunities for profits.

