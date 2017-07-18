Adapting E-Myth Solutions in the Face of Rapid Change

By Joe Beccalori

One book that should top the reading list of anyone seriously involved in or studying entrepreneurship is Michael E. Gerber’s The E-Myth: Why Most Small Businesses Don't Work and What to Do About It.

Published back in 1988 when I used to sport a mullet, The E-Myth, — E standing for entrepreneur — discusses how business owners create their own demise due to working in their business, rather than working on their business.

For success, Gerber says startups need to play the parts of three totally separate business personalities: the entrepreneur, the manager and the technician (worker). These three personalities don’t typically get along, but all three are needed for successful businesses, as each brings something different to a startup:

Entrepreneur: Visionary, innovator, thinks far ahead, seeks control

Manager: Problem solver, planner, organizer, thinks in the past, seeks order

Technician: Happy with baseline work, works on one thing at a time, thinks in present, seeks to simply do work

But you then must take it one step forward: Take these three personalities and systemize all internal processes and procedures so you can replicate and scale, to create what Gerber calls a franchise prototype model for your business.

Ray Kroc did this with McDonald’s. He wore all three hats and built a fast-food empire. How? Kroc was able to see the systemization of all internal processes and procedures, replicate them and scale — which became what we know as the franchise model today.

This works well for a bulk of businesses, but how about for those in the digital marketing world where technology and standards are constantly changing and improving?

When I launched Interact Marketing, I followed the franchise prototype model’s systemization process for getting documentation put together. But six months later, the world of SEO changed. Then the world of social media changed. All those documents and processes I spent serious time producing were no longer valid.

In the face of the challenge, Interact began to work on a franchise prototype for modernity. Thinking with all three hats on, we arrived at a five-part solution to continue running a business through the franchise philosophy, but adapted for the landscape of constant change. Here are five tips for revising the E-Myth process for high-tech/high-change industries:

Build Simple Checklists And Review Them Frequently

Learning and teaching are a core value of embedding the E-Myth franchise prototype culture from day one. Create a simple checklist and documentation of operations, and make sure it’s followed by every employee from their first day.

But don’t leave these documents static; instead, create live documents and review them every quarter — or sooner if needed. Teach employees that everyone needs to be an agent of change. This will have everyone thinking like an entrepreneur due to the embracing change, a manager due to organization of procedures and a technician due to abiding by the principles daily.

Use High Technology For Info Sharing

Use a combination of high and low technology that is simple to use and allows information to be shared quickly.

In regard to high technology, dual monitors and screencasting are an absolute must in the digital marketing world. Dual monitors allow easy viewing of various documents, and screencasting allows everyone to share computer screens in live time among other employees/clients, or to watch pre-recorded training videos while they do the work.

This high technology works best in unison with low technology, such as the simple checklist text document (long wordy documents never work) mentioned above.

Use Business Hours For Documentation Updates

Allow some time during business hours for updating documentation. It’s strategic and valuable work; give employees the last hour of a day every week to keep all documents up to date. Combine this on-clock time with financial motivation to provide incentive (i.e., get it down by May 30, get a $500 bonus). The time for these updates needs to be at least partially on the clock, or they will never get done.

Create A Fictitious Company To Work On

When a new recruits arrive at Interact Marketing, we put them through the first month of SEO work on a fictitious company. My philosophy has been that if my mother can’t come in and complete the first month, we have a training process issue. This is an easy process to replicate, and helps stick with Gerber’s franchise prototype.

Educate Constantly

A constant flow of education should be embedded into everyone’s franchise prototype model. Always keep the mind sharp and current on all trends within your industry — keep sharpening that proverbial saw.

At Interact Marketing, we have R&D Wednesday where everyone has to contribute at least one new article or tool, whether it’s education on a new type of display advertising or a new WordPress plugin that can simplify things for clients.

Concluding Thoughts

Gerber’s E-Myth franchise model and advice to wear three hats — entrepreneur, manager and technician — provides the guiding principles for success in any size business. But for true success in modern times and industries of rapid change, some tweaks are needed. These five tactics will allow you to utilize the franchise model, and smooth the systemization of processes and procedures for quicker learning and scaling in businesses of high-tech and high-change.

