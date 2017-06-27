Adaptive Tech Learners and the Rural School District

It’s not often that a school district has home-grown leadership in the Superintendent’s office. Raised on a small farm in Wilder, Idaho, Jeff Dillon is now the superintendent of the Wilder School District. Jeff plays a dual role in his district, electing to maintain his position as principal while performing his superintendent responsibilities.

Jeff believes an attentive stewardship with state and federal funding gives the best overall opportunity for meaningful partnerships within the community. Using state funding most effectively allows for the establishment of meaningful and sustainable private partnerships that can best benefit students.

Personalized learning initiatives are equally important to Jeff, stressing the unique dynamics between parents and students. The district encourages students to take ownership of their education through a free flowing open model that supports communication between home and school.

Wilder is pleased to be chosen as an Apple ConnectED school district bringing a seamless connection between, technology, teacher, and student learner. Jeff has been pleasantly surprised by the adaptive nature of the lower elementary level in grasping technological skill sets. In many respects, it's the younger learner's mindset that is most prepared to adopt new technologies.

About Jeff Dillon

Jeff Dillon was raised in Wilder, Idaho on a small farm. He attended Holmes Elementary for kindergarten through sixth grade then transferred to Greenleaf Friends Academy and graduated in 1984. He then went to Washington where he earned his undergraduate degree in Behavioral Science from Northwest University. He has served many communities as a Pastor and Youth Pastor for 17 years. Following his passion for teaching, he returned to school and in 2001 he received his Masters degree in Teaching from Heritage University and taught Middle School Science and Reading in a Title 1 District.

In 2007 he returned to his hometown as Elementary Principal and Title 1 Director for the Wilder School District. During his tenure as Elementary Principal, he has successfully turned around a targeted failing rural,100% Free and Reduced Lunch, School-Wide Title 1 School. Increasing proficiency scores on the Idaho Student Achievement Test 60% in Reading, Mathematics and Language Usage in three years. His school was the recipient of the National Title I Association Distinguished School award in 2012, and the International Reading Association's Exemplary Reading Program in 2011. As a result of his successful leadership as the Elementary Principal, Jeff was hired to lead the Wilder School District as the District’s Superintendent of Schools in December of 2012 in addition to his K-5 Principal role. His leadership is one of passion, character, team building, and creating a culture of success, with an intense focus for the success of every student and staff.

Most recently, Mr. Dillon has successfully led his team to a partnership with the Apple Corporation in being identified as an Apple ConnectED school district. This partnership has brought to the District a commercial upgrade in technology infrastructure, professional development for all staff, iPads for all students PreK-12, and internal controls to support and monitor all devices 24/7. This increased technology has allowed the district to lead the state in innovation, offering success for every student in providing a district wide personalized competency-based education environment. In 2016 Mr. Dillon was invited to the White House for a conversation with Leading Districts in Innovations in Personalized Learning.

In addition to his leadership within the District, Jeff is the Chairman for Idaho Association of School Administrators Legislative Priorities Committee; member of the AASA Personalized Learning Cohort; AASA Collaborative; AASA Rural Superintendents Steering Committee; Strategic Advisory Committee; Board-Savvy Superintendent; Co-owner of a consulting company, Rural American Resources for Education; and is a national education leadership speaker. Most recently Jeff has presented at the Idaho Title 1 Conference, Global MindED Education Conference and the Atlantic Education Summit in Washington DC.

