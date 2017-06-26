Addiction Treatment Faces Difficult Times

The fact is that we’re in a very difficult time for treating addiction. Many nonprofit centers are forced to perform a sort of “financial triage,” turning away patients who might be too costly, or risky to offer services to. Meanwhile, for-profit centers are seven times as likely to turn away such patients.

Between 1993 and 1995, the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT) awarded a series of five-year grants under the Residential Women and Children (RWC) and Pregnant and Postpartum Women (PPW).

In the cross-site studies, as much as 45 percent of the women in treatment at the centers participating in the study were African American, and 51 percent were “involved with the criminal justice system.”

As much as 97 percent of the women studied had at least one child, and 51 percent were reported to have three or more children.

Data should be our roadmap. Every single one of these tragedies, every mother addicted, every child under her care, should be seen as our reason to improve. They’ve already donated their time, their stories, their suffering to giving us everything we need to fight the disease of addiction. It’s time to take steps to improve.

Studies like these should be more common and treatment centers should be willing and eager to contribute their own rates of success, their methods, their research and their time to improving the industry as a whole.

With the majority of addicted women giving birth to three or more children in their lifetime, and research showing that “substance abuse also appears to be highly transmissible from one generation to the next,” it’s important to understand that this epidemic is set to grow larger, and more harmful with each generation. The healthcare costs for addiction-related ailments are as high as $600 billion annually in the U.S. Yet, for every one dollar we spend in treatment or prevention, we receive between seven dollars to $12 in return.

New technologies are helping us improve this return as we learn to use them effectively. One example is ACHESS, a mobile app used in substance use disorder prevention, which has shown a 46 percent decrease in “heavy drinking days” among participants. Other applications, such as web-based programs, have been just as effective as additional face-to-face time with trained clinicians. Recovery centers should be open to adopting these new technologies, and improving their systems in accord with documented research. Every tool we use to improve the lives of our clients is another step away from the long-growing trends of addiction in the U.S.

It’s important that we use every resource available to us to improve the quality, efficiency, and cost of care, especially in neighborhoods that were systematically targeted by this epidemic. Treatment centers should collaborate with research organizations, like SAMSHA, to improve the quality across all centers involved. As we ask for support to continue our cause, we must make every effort to use our resources in the most optimal way to deliver the highest level of care to the greatest number of women and children in need. We must stand by the quality of our work, and deliver honest results that help to quench this inter-generational cycle of substance dependency.