Adele Sets Fire To The Internet, Reportedly May Never Tour Again

If you have tickets to Adele’s shows in Wembley Stadium, consider yourself among the chosen ones. You may be attending one of the English singer’s final shows ever.

According to reports, Adele is including a note in her tour program saying she may never tour again.

In the note going around, the singer recalls how she’s been on the road for 15 months and traveled just about everywhere, including going through Europe, America, Australia and New Zealand.

It all sounds pretty impressive. Then the tone changes when Adele seems to remember, “Oh, yeah. I hate touring.” She writes:

Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!

Uh, oh. We don’t like where this is going. She continues:

I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live.

Then she delivers the knockout punch:

I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.

Leaving touring makes sense for Adele. The singer has been open about battling stage fright, reportedly telling NPR, “With my stage fright, I just don’t want to let people down.” Plus, she hasn’t seemed to enjoy her performances at the last two Grammys.

Still, it is a big loss for music fans. In addition to being an amazing performer, she’s a pretty fantastic person. As Digital Spy points out, the singer even devoted some time at her first Wembley show to help raise money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire in London.

Adele has three more shows scheduled at Wembley Stadium, so we’ll have to watch if a formal announcement is made.