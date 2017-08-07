Adele Takes Young Grenfell Fire Victims To The Movies

The “Hello” singer continued her devotion to families affected by London’s horrific Grenfell Tower fire by hosting a private screening of “Despicable Me 3” for the children last week.

The event was arranged through an educational charity that has aided the survivors, E! News reported on Sunday.

“It was very intimate,” one attendee of Thursday’s event at London’s Whiteleys cinema told the outlet. “All we knew as we boarded the fancy coach that there was a special screening just for us. We didn’t even know there was a special guest.” The guest added that Adele mingled with the kids, chatting away with them.