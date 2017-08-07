EDITION
Adele Takes Young Grenfell Fire Victims To The Movies

The singer and "Despicable Me 3" provided welcomed relief.

By Ron Dicker
Adele took in a movie with children affected by a devastating London fire that killed around 80 people.

What a “despicable” move, Adele. And we love you for it.

The “Hello” singer continued her devotion to families affected by London’s horrific Grenfell Tower fire by hosting a private screening of “Despicable Me 3” for the children last week.

The event was arranged through an educational charity that has aided the survivors, E! News reported on Sunday.

“It was very intimate,” one attendee of Thursday’s event at London’s Whiteleys cinema told the outlet. “All we knew as we boarded the fancy coach that there was a special screening just for us. We didn’t even know there was a special guest.” The guest added that Adele mingled with the kids, chatting away with them.

In the immediate aftermath of the June blaze that killed about 80 people, Adele was spotted comforting people at a vigil. She later asked for donations on behalf of victims and their families during a series of Wembley Stadium concerts.

Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

