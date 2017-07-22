ADHD Sickness or Business

Every time I hear one more story on a child being medicated for the alleged ADHD (Attention Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder) and ending (after a couple of years of drug use) with serious mental problems or a condition of substance abuse, my stomach hurts.

Women ... I do not want to seem exaggerated, but it is us who basically define the future of our children with our daily choices, however small or unimportant they may seem.

You've probably heard of this behavioral disorder known as ADHD. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, characterized by a moderate to severe distraction, periods of brief attention, restlessness, emotional instability and impulsive behaviors.

It is estimated to affects between 5% and 10% of the child population worldwide. In the United States the number has increased considerably and is said to affect more than 40% of American children. Which means that nearly half of children aged 4-17 living in the States are medicated daily for this cause.

As you might know, this condition it is not even considered a disease. And it varies depending on cities, neighborhoods and even economic status. It is not a disease but it is for sure a huge business for the pharmaceutical industry.

"The pharmaceutical industry is the most corrupt and powerful in the world and kills more people than all the wars we have active in the world, but in the long term. They are more interested in making people sick than cure". says Dr. John Virapen who worked more than 35 years in the industry and was involved in the launch of several drugs with massive side effects.

His most recent book "Side Effects: Death" is a best seller in Europe.

Standard treatments for ADHD are paradoxically made from stimulants, that seem to "positively" improve the behavior, but not cure the symptoms nor the disorder as a whole.

Currently, the most widely used substances in the United States are methylphenidate (the active ingredient behind the trade name Ritalin) and d, l-amphetamine (Adderall), followed by dexamphetamine (Dexedrine) and methamphetamine.

These amphetamine drugs cause the same side effects as cocaine and amphetamine (both at the behavioral and at the neurological level) and end resulting on a serious deterioration in health.

Ironic that such an “evolved” society like ours has become one of the most difficult places for children to grow healthy.

Ironic also that Dr. Leon Eisenberg who “discovered” ADHD accepted just before his dead that it was a clear example of a fictitious disease.

Parents please! Let us remember that children are children! Naturally distracted, living in the present, uncontainable, energized, challenging, not engaged in our hectic schedules and strict demands. This is completely normal: they are CHILDREN!!

Many may argue my statement, but it is more than proved that ADHA is not a disease but a condition, result of our poor parenting and misinformation. Too much TV time and video games, poor diets including sugary and artificially colored snacks, processed food, little time outdoors, too much time indoors, no contact with nature, excessive rules, violent punishments,excessive demands, lack of quality time. Any of this situations repeated over a period of time do result in neurological damage.

So yes, there is a condition, but it is a result of our daily choices.

And the cure is not in a pill.

People wake up please! This is a huge business and it’s taking our children with it. There are other alternatives, I know, I have seen them work but they require our effort… And we are too busy to care. We prefer to just let them swallow up and mess up their lives, right?

Thank you!