Adjunct Professors Gone Wild!?!

“Contingent” faculty have made headlines lately. A handful of temporary university teachers were fired for outrageous statements on Twitter. Two of them seemed to make death threats against the current occupant of the White House.

Writing in the New York Times, sociology professor Neil Gross at Colby College tries to explain these outbreaks of poisonous rhetoric as “adjunct alienation.” Even though most universities and colleges couldn’t function without this vast horde of PhD worker bees, they’re grossly underpaid. That financial insecurity can breed political frustration and unrest—in his opinion.

Gross is in a unique, privileged position. He’s a tenured professor with a “named professorship”—which means that he likely earns more than the average $180,000 a year that his colleagues at Colby make, and might even have extra funds for research. His college also employs significantly fewer adjuncts than the national average: 20% of total faculty vs. 50% (at some schools it’s more like 70%). While it’s generous of Gross to point out the pay inequities in the academic hierarchy he’s part of, he seems out of touch with the nitty-gritty of how adjuncts live.

Gross’s piece doesn’t mention that 25% of adjuncts nationwide need some kind of public assistance like food stamps, and some are actually on welfare. And aside from not earning enough money, ask at any university around the country and you’ll hear adjuncts tell stories of mistreatment and disrespect. How they can get arbitrarily moved from office to office to office—if they do have one. How they get offered course assignments at the last minute, which doesn’t give them enough time to adequately prepare. How contemptuous tenured faculty won’t allow them into meetings of any kind, even if they have expertise tat could be valuable. How even support staff can let them know that they’re second class citizens.

Gross writes “It’s not hard to understand why American adjuncts today would feel frustrated with their lot. Throw that into the mix alongside the heated politics of the Trump era and you’ve got a recipe for outrage.” Gross makes it sound as if the adjuncts of America are about to rise up and overthrow their tyrannical academic overlords—or at least go postal.

I’ve been around adjuncts for years and most understand the system is corrupt, but they haven’t been radicalized or driven over the edge as his article implies. They do their work, teach their classes, and meet with their students despite lousy pay because teaching is their dream job. They’re too busy and too tired for politics or protest.

Those four adjuncts who made the news recently with profoundly ill-advised tweets don’t represent anything but themselves.