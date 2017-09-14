Adobe Releases New Features For Premiere, After Effects, Audition & More

Adobe Creative Cloud has just received a major update with tons of new collaboration tools along with some big improvements to virtual reality, animation, and audio.

For starters, Adobe Premiere Pro now has collaboration tools built in to the application allowing you to work more effectively with teams and even open multiple projects at the same time. Working on multiple projects is a huge addition allowing you to edit and copy portions of one project to the other.

A handful of new VR tools allow you to transform 360 footage into flat rectilinear images as well as to review your timeline with a headmounted display. The update also brings several new effects to your 360 video in both after effects and premiere pro. After Effects CC also has a host of new features including tons of new animation tools, keyboard shortcut mapping, and font menus.

All of these features will be available to Creative Cloud users later this year so stay tuned for more.

