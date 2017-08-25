12 Families Share The Sweet Ways They Celebrate Adoption Anniversaries

Sara Johnson Carpenter

"We celebrate both our sons' days (the day we brought them home) by spending as much of the day together as we can. My first son is going on 6 and the second is 17 months old, and we have celebrated every year since birth, for both. We go to dinner, get special breakfast donuts, spend the day just relaxing, going to the farmer's market, going to the movies, or a special outing to a favorite activity spot.



We have always been open with them about their adoption and how special they are and what the day means to us. I'm not a fan of the term 'Gotcha Day' so we call it their 'Homecoming Day.' It has as much meaning to us as their birthdays, and when their adoption was finalized (if not more). Attached is a photo taken on my second son's 'Homecoming Day.' His big brother was the first person to hold him. And his big brother hasn't stopped adoring him since."