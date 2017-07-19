Adressing University of Michigan Mott Children's Hospital Disorders of Sexual Development Clinic

I was born 21 years ago In Rostov On Don Russia. My biological mother **** was raped in her apartment by a handyman who came to fix her pipes. Even with the circumstances of my conception, **** decided to carry me to term. Close to the end of her pregnancy she became very ill. The doctors recommended she receive an abortion to ensure her safety and to prevent any complications if I was to be born. My mother decided to not abort me and on June 4th 1996 I entered this world. She baptized me as Evangelical and named Yevgeniy. The obstetrician who delivered me found my ambiguous appearance to be problematic, so after two weeks of staying in the hospital, I was put up for a forced adoption. **** did not have the finances to fund the surgeries the doctors felt I needed, so the hospital forced her to sign adoption papers. I was brought to an orphanage where I almost died of malnutrition. The facility renamed me Anton and after seven and a half months, I was adopted by a Pediatric Anesthesiologist named ****** ******* and a Chemical Engineer named *** *******.They brought me to Houston Texas where I was abused in preschool and raped by my father *** at age three which I remember in detail. My mother, father, and I moved to Michigan where my father *** raped me again at age four. He died that year of alcoholism as well. My mother ****** remarried a man named **** shortly after. He assaulted me and physically tortured me as a young child. When I turned seven years old ****** divorced ****. She remarried again when I was nine years old to a man named *****. Growing up after they married, ****** and ***** antagonized me, beat me, almost killed me, framed me which almost got me arrested and shamed me for being queer amongst other things. During 7th grade I was sexually assaulted by a peer and in 8th grade once more by another classmate in the men's restroom. When I entered 11th grade I was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance who I reported. He got off with a warning. Outside of school during my last two years of public education, I was sexually assaulted by my best friend five times, one of which was with the help of another person. As of today I have no home of my own. I couch surf or sleep in my car. My entire life has been a battle for respect and acknowledgement. Whether in regards to non-consensual genital mutilative surgeries, assault/abuse or living as an intersectional individual. I have had no choice but to fight for my rights and survive this world which has taken everything from me. I did not choose the circumstances surrounding my birth, forced adoption, death of family, rape, abuse, torture, homelessness or surgery. Medical professionals in Texas, similar to those in the DSD Clinic at the University of Michigan Mott Children's Hospital, took away my ability to make my own decisions about my own body. Their Actions have had long lasting and scarring effects on my body, emotional state of mind and identity. My understanding is that there is no diagnosis that the U of M DSD clinic can provide to explain why I was born ambiguous other than 46xy DSD. It is also my understanding that the clinic may refuse to even diagnose me. I was told that my ambiguous presentation at birth may not be enough to qualify as an actual DSD condition. Even though The Intersex Society of North America, one of the most Influential intersex organizations on this continent, clearly states it does. If I do not have a DSD condition, then why did I undergo three invasive surgeries lasting a total of 16 hours? Why do I need to fit in a box, when the concept of being born ambiguous is to show biology as a spectrum?