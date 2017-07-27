Adrian Beltre Of Texas Rangers Ejected For Wacky Goofball Antic

Adrian Beltre injected some levity into baseball Wednesday ― and got ejected for it.

Umpire Gerry Davis warned the Texas Rangers’ third baseman that he wasn’t warming up in the on-deck circle during his team’s turn at bat in the eighth inning. The ump asked him to move into the circle.

Instead, Beltre moved the circle to the spot where he had been. Cute, right?

We’re thinking Davis might have let it go for comedy’s sake instead of flipping Beltre the “yer outta here!” sign. That didn’t happen.

Adrian Beltre is the greatest and Gerry Davis is in need of a sense of humor. pic.twitter.com/y9Mi5EMoC0 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2017

The game was a rout ― visiting Miami eventually won 22-10 ― but the home fans at least got some comic relief.

Beltre, for one, didn’t appear amused by the ump’s stage hook. “There was no need for that,” he says in the interview below.