Description It is a sophisticated solution for the detection of intrusions and the prevention of known and unknown threats. Through in-depth package inspections and anomaly scanning, it protects your business against the constant threat of attacks.

Presentation

The Executive Program in Cyber security, Management and Advanced Threat Protection aims at the training of highly qualified professionals in the field of cyber security in telecommunications and information systems. More and more companies are working in a digital environment and demand protection from the threats of the network, so they require experts capable of managing them successfully. Addressed to In order to access the Executive Program in Cyber security, Management and Protection against threats, it is necessary to accredit a professional activity of at least three years. It is aimed at young university graduates or professionals, preferably born or resident in Tenerife and unemployed, with three types of profiles: engineers from any branch of ICT, statistical (mathematicians or professionals from different scientific fields) or management and business management.

Methodology

The Executive Program in Cyber security, Management and Protection against Threats is developed with online methodology, in addition to 30 hours face-to-face throughout the program. In the EOI methodology, theory and practice go hand in hand through the analysis and development of assumptions and case studies that will allow you to consolidate your knowledge, guide them to action and live experiences similar to those you would experience in your professional performance. The teaching sessions are taught by expert faculty with extensive professional experience. In this way, the program is taught from a real perspective and close and specialized knowledge of business practice. In addition, you will participate in a blog specialized in cyber security, fed with inputs from teachers and students about the subject of the course or any other related academic activity.

Security in Emails

There are increasingly more computer threats to which we are vulnerable from any attack or infection due to the high demand of users that are currently on the Internet. Email (or e-mail) is a strategic target for spreading all these computer threats over the Internet.

Information security controls for the prevention of data exfiltration

When it comes to choosing which organizations to steal, cyber criminals are not fussy. They are not particularly concerned about what an organization does, but only if the organization is an easy target and has valuable data. The considerable value that corporate and personal information has patented in the black market makes each company a potential target.

Computer Security Recommendations for the Internet user

1. Passwords

Today, the most common method to access information stored on our computers, email and other services is by password. The password is secret information that we are requested to access some type of resource, and that only the owner of the same should know. It is necessary to invest a little time and effort in generating a secure password. If a malicious user were able to gain a password, they could access personal information, violate privacy, or even access financial services.

How do I protect myself?

1. The length of the passwords must not be less than eight characters. The longer the harder it will be to reproduce and the greater security it will provide.

2. Build passwords with a mix of alphabetic characters (where uppercase and lowercase letters are combined), digits and even special characters (@, ¡, +, &).

3. Use differentiated passwords based on usage (for example, the same should not be used for an email account as used for access to banking services).

4. A good way to create a strong password is to think of an easy-to-remember phrase and shorten it by applying some simple rules.