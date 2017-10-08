Advantages and Disadvantages of E-commerce

Moving a trillion dollars is not a walk in the park, and e-commerce is doing this right here right now according to Forbes. These staggering numbers are a reality today because people realise the advantages of this type of commerce, but it also has some limitations. So we will let you know more about the benefits and limitations of e-commerce.
Benefits of E-commerce
1. Benefits to Organizations
- This type of commerce offers a world of advantages to any organisation out there. For instance, they will manage to expand their markets like never before, and they will not have to spend a mint doing this. Organizations will also have the power to locate the best suppliers and the most important sources of materials.
- An organization can also decrease costs related to the use of paper by 85% which is amazing. Just imagine what you can do with the money that you have saved from this action.
- If you have a large organisation, you can specialise part of it creating, even more, profits down the road too. You can also get some mobiles best price.
2. Benefits to Consumers
- Consumers can benefit a lot from e-commerce because they can shop 24/7 and they can do it in any location. This is truly an amazing feat that is taking commerce to any the next level.
- Consumers can also save a lot of money via this type of commerce because they can easily switch to a less expensive supplier and things like that. They can also shop in any place they want and save a lot of money over time.
- Consumers can also get instant delivery of digital products, and this allows them to enjoy a lot of digital content right away. This is one of the reasons why digital content is so popular.
3. Benefits to Society
- Society as a whole receives tons of benefits from e-commerce because people can now work and shop from home. This makes for less traffic on the streets so people can enjoy less pollution over time.
- You will be able to purchase products at lower prices which will allow you to increase your standard of living over time. This is awesome because you will manage to live a better life.
- People living in rural areas or Third World countries will manage to buy services and products otherwise unavailable to them.
- You can even get a college degree or a specialisation quickly online so you can take your life to the next level as soon as possible.
Limitations of E-commerce
Technical Limitations:
- There is a lack of standards and safety features in many of these systems.
- There are also limitations regarding telecom bandwidth, and the software development tools are not truly developed.
- The integration of E-commerce and Internet might be difficult when it comes to dealing with databases and things like that.
Non-technical Limitations:
- The development of an e-commerce platform can be quite expensive, and a mistake in this process tends to be very costly. Outsourcing is another option but how to do this and where to do it can be a little bit problematic.
- Security is another important source of concern for customers and organisations work hard to convince customers that they will be in good hands with them.
I think that e-commerce is here to stay because it can give society tons of benefits. I can work and shop from home, so I do not have to pollute the environment by using many cars to commute. I hope that you have enjoyed this article so that you can have a better understanding of the things e-commerce can do for you.
