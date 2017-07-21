Advantages of Peer-to-Peer Communications for Secure File Sharing

In the virtual world today, there is one thing that is still missing and that I believe is online security. People exchange information and files through many transfers around the world every day. But our most common concern is the security of the information that we share with others. We do not want to be violated at any cost. Catering to this issue, I tried to find out some of the viable options that could at least offer an extra layer of security to us. There are some options available today that allow us to share or transfer files with other people in a secure way, but they are either too costly or too limited featured for people’s needs.

Limitations in Sharing Via Server

Most of these options have various limitations. Most prominent user problem is that each transfer has a certain size limit. It is quite a challenge because often we wish to share important files that are large and complex, and there is no way you can break them down. Even if there is a way, it’s time consuming and you might not want to go through the hassle in the end.

File limitations occur because most of the services use “server transfer protocols”; file is first transferred to a server and then the user can access it. There is a solution to this problem which is known as “Peer-to-Peer transfer” (P2P). Peer-to-Peer transfer is the process of sharing digital data from one device to another. The transfer is between two end users or computers, connected through Internet. To conduct a P2P transfer, users need to install Peer-to-Peer software or any application which uses Peer-to-Peer protocol to transfer files.

Security Problems

Transferring files through server could be beneficial to some extent. It can be beneficial in a way that if user wants to download it later, he can easily do it just by accessing the file and downloading it from the server.

For example, if your account is hacked, the hacker can access to your information. Or someone may use "Man in the middle attack" to spy on your information. In “Man in the middle attack," information passes through the hacker and he can easily view the information. With these concerns, sharing information through servers may not be preferred in new technology.

Additionally, sharing files through a server is more expensive than Peer-to-Peer transfer because storing files on a server needs disk storage and server bandwidth. Over time, many files accumulate in the storage and larger storage is needed to support and store files. However, the Peer-to-Peer transfer does not store any files and provides more flexibility for users to send files without any size or format as we mentioned above.

Peer-to-Peer Transfer Advantages