Advice For Connecting With a Jury

Shutterstock

Storytelling is something that touches every industry in the world. Even in the legal profession, acquiring this skillset is crucial. Being able to use your time in front of the jury to tell a story that compels, convinces and connects the dots of the case is a must in the legal profession. That is why certain storytelling skills, such as knowing your audience, in this case the jury, is imperative to unfold a successful legal career. From the moment that you step into the courtroom to the final sentence of your closing statements, the jury will be watching your every movement and hanging onto your every word. It’s imperative that you use your time in front of the jury to build trust and credibility if you want to win your case. How? Follow these tips from some industry experts:

Get to know your client

Before you enter the courtroom, spend time getting to know your client. Where does he live? Does he have children? What does he do for a living? Where does he go to church? Establishing a relationship with your client will allow you to understand what he’s going through and how the outcome of the trial will impact his life. Get in front of the jury and tell them about your client. Show them how much you genuinely care about your client, and ask them to do the same. Jurors are human, so they tend to make decisions based on emotion, not facts found in medical records or police reports.

Watch your tone

The jury may be introduced to concepts that they are unfamiliar with or information that is difficult for them to understand. If you’re presenting this type of information to the jury, it’s your responsibility to ensure the jury understands what you’re talking about. But, watch your tone. Polls have shown that jurors are sensitive to the language that attorneys use when speaking to them. Telling a jury to “use their common sense” is perceived as arrogant as if the jurors wouldn’t be smart enough to figure something out on their own. Choose your words wisely and avoid using legal jargon when you explain complex topics to the jury so you come off as relatable instead of condescending.

Be professional during cross-examination

Your goal when cross-examining a witness should be to keep him focused. Ask questions that can be answered with “yes” or “no” so you can direct the conversation. If the witness is not giving you a straight answer, follow up to ensure you get one, but be mindful of how you speak to the witness because the jury is watching—and judging. Juries tend to view overly aggressive attorneys as bullies who are attacking an innocent witness, which won’t do your client any good. Be firm and respectful when addressing a witness during cross-examination and avoid shouting, getting in the witness’s face, or acting smug. This will allow the jury to follow your line of questioning and focus on what the witness is saying instead of how you are treating him.

Connect the dots

Jurors may have a hard time determining how every piece of evidence fits into the puzzle. This is especially true in cases where the evidence is presented out of order due to a witness’s scheduling conflict or another factor outside of your control. Make it easier for jurors to follow along by connecting the dots between each piece of evidence so they understand how it all comes together to support your client’s case. If you fail to do this, the jury may be forced to fill in gaps of information on their own, which can confuse them and lead them to completely misinterpret the case you have presented. In addition, the jury will view you as less persuasive and authoritative if they have to figure out the story on their own. Step in and help them put the puzzle pieces together to earn their respect and build credibility.

Nick Rowley is the founder of Trial Lawyers for Justice and partner at Carpenter, Zuckerman, & Rowley. He has been recognized as one of the most accomplished trial lawyers of his generation, having won over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements for injury victims across the country.