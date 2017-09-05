Advice That's Hard to Take

When you pace at the edge of life,

worried and afraid, mount your will

like an arrow of salt

and plunge into

the ocean of experience.

A Question to Walk With: Describe a time when, though you resisted, you were called to dive in to make your way through.

This excerpt is from my book, The Way Under The Way: The Place of True Meeting, 2016 Nautilus Award Winner.

