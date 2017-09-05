Advice That's Hard to Take

When you pace at the edge of life,
worried and afraid, mount your will
like an arrow of salt
and plunge into
the ocean of experience.
A Question to Walk With: Describe a time when, though you resisted, you were called to dive in to make your way through.
This excerpt is from my book, The Way Under The Way: The Place of True Meeting, 2016 Nautilus Award Winner.
For more poetry for the soul, click here.
For more by Mark Nepo, click here.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS