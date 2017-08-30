Advice to Pakistan on Trump

A confident Pakistan rejects President Trump’s Afghanistan policy point by point. Pakistan argues: (1) while losing a fruitless war in Afghanistan, the U.S. needs Pakistan as a scapegoat to externalize its policy failures. The Haqqani network is not the prime reason for the U.S. military defeat; (2) the “billions and billions of dollars” the U.S. claims to have delivered to Pakistan are actually inadequate reimbursements for the military and infrastructural services that Pakistan has furnished over a period of sixteen years since the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

To further dispute Trump’s contentions, Pakistan claims that it has suffered more than $100 billion in economic losses due to the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan since Pervez Musharraf’s decision to support the invasion brought terrorism to Pakistan, preventing foreign investments and domestic development projects. These losses are heavier than any financial assistance the U.S. delivered to Pakistan. This argument implies that the U.S., rather than helping, has utilized Pakistan’s resources and has been a net beneficiary.

Pakistan also points out that its military has suffered more losses than the U.S. military in terms of deaths and injuries to the soldiers. In 2015, the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War reported that more than 80,000 Pakistanis have been killed in the U.S. war on terror, including civilians and journalists. International studies support a higher death toll as the war grinds on and the militants refuse to surrender.

Ungrateful Pakistan

Even though Pakistan’s economic and life losses due to the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan are significant, Pakistan must pause before it opts for ingratitude. Pakistan cannot deny the fact that the U.S. has been an ally and partner since the creation of Pakistan in 1947. For seventy years, the U.S. has furnished financial and technical assistance to Pakistan in agriculture, education, defense, international relations, and even in fighting the prior wars with India. Numerous Pakistani generals are trained in the United States. The U.S. import policy has been anything but favorable to Pakistani goods. For decades, the U.S. has exercised its superpower influence in the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to facilitate crucial financial assistance to Pakistan.

Being ungrateful to the U.S. is not in the interest of Pakistan. Pakistan has close ties with the Anglo countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Millions of Pakistanis work in these countries and remit hard currency to their families back home. If Pakistan breaks up with the U.S., the Anglo countries, which coordinate their foreign policy more intensely than the European Union, will not be kind to Pakistan. Similarly, the Gulf States, closely associated with the U.S., where millions of Pakistani blue-collar workers migrate to support their families, will be under pressure to punish an ungrateful Pakistan one way or the other. Without remittances, Pakistan will be bankrupt in hard currency.

A rational Pakistan cannot be ungrateful to the U.S. However, the Trump presidency is a challenge that Pakistan needs to face with fortitude.

Trump Presidency

The U.S. is dramatically changing under the Trump presidency. Trump enjoys to quarrel with individuals, groups, institutions, and nations — be it Australia, Mexico, or Pakistan. He loves to intimidate real and imagined adversaries (see Hillary Clinton). Pakistan should interpret Trump allegations in a broader context of his modus operandi.

Unfortunately, President Trump continues to act as if he is still a realtor in the rough world of contractors. He believes in getting a good deal out of first bullying and then giving concessions as a generous gift. First rattle and then gratify is the Trump formulary for dealing with everyone in the world, including Pakistan. Pakistan needs to take Trump speeches with a grain of salt.

Even more important is the fact that the U.S. diplomats are not the same as the feisty White House staff. Whatever the U.S. envoys and diplomats might say publically or in private meetings, they are much more sophisticated and knowledgeable than the opponents might guess. The U.S. officials dealing with Pakistan know that Pakistan has been a faithful ally without a backbone and that in the past years Pakistan has accepted all conditions placed on the table. This image has been Pakistan’s laughable negotiating tactic. Pakistan may rightfully develop a new negotiating model. Bullying aside, the U.S. generals and diplomats are fully aware of Pakistan’s difficult domestic politics, complex demographics, porous borders, conflict with India, friendship with China, and civilian-military relations in Islamabad.

Furthermore, the U.S. comes across as a tough superpower, arrogant, self-obsessed, disregarding, and using other nations as mere dispensable tools in the non-quenching thirst for hegemony. Beneath this perception, the U.S. diplomatic culture is much softer and fair-minded. The U.S. values loyalty, friendship, trustworthiness, just as most nations do. International relations are no different than personal relations. After all, it is the same human species forming alliances.

Conclusion