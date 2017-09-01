The ongoing struggle to find nude undergarments in the right skin tone just got a little easier, thanks to Aerie.
The retailer just released the “real me” collection, a line of lightly lined bras, briefs and thongs in five skin-tone shades from light to dark brown. The shades are named honesty, inspiration, strength, energy and confidence “to describe the Aerie girl,” according to press release.
Aerie follows a trail blazed by brands including Target, which expanded its nude palette in March; Naja, which sells underwear in 10 shades; and TruNude, which matches bras and underwear to a buyer’s specific skin tone.
It’s yet another step toward ditching the outdated notion that nude is one-shade-fits-all, a false conceit that’s especially frustrated shoppers of color.
The collection ranges from $14.50 to $39.95 and is available both in stores and at aerie.com.
