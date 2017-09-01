The ongoing struggle to find nude undergarments in the right skin tone just got a little easier, thanks to Aerie.

The retailer just released the “real me” collection, a line of lightly lined bras, briefs and thongs in five skin-tone shades from light to dark brown. The shades are named honesty, inspiration, strength, energy and confidence “to describe the Aerie girl,” according to press release.

Aerie This is exciting.

It’s yet another step toward ditching the outdated notion that nude is one-shade-fits-all, a false conceit that’s especially frustrated shoppers of color.

Aerie High kicks for inclusion.