Aerie Launches Nude Lingerie Sets For 5 Different Skin Tones

Because nude is not one tone fits all.

By Jamie Feldman

The ongoing struggle to find nude undergarments in the right skin tone just got a little easier, thanks to Aerie.  

The retailer just released the “real me” collection, a line of lightly lined brasbriefs and thongs in five skin-tone shades from light to dark brown. The shades are named honesty, inspiration, strength, energy and confidence “to describe the Aerie girl,” according to press release. 

This is exciting. 

Aerie follows a trail blazed by brands including Target, which expanded its nude palette in March; Naja, which sells underwear in 10 shades; and TruNude, which matches bras and underwear to a buyer’s specific skin tone

It’s yet another step toward ditching the outdated notion that nude is one-shade-fits-all, a false conceit that’s especially frustrated shoppers of color

High kicks for inclusion.

The collection ranges from $14.50 to $39.95 and is available both in stores and at aerie.com

