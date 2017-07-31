You don’t just casually choose who you want to have by your side on your wedding day. It’s a special decision between has been there for you from the start, and who is willing to help get you down the aisle seamlessly. And what better way to show your gratitude for your band of bridesmaids or bridesmen than with a small token of appreciation?

A post shared by Jennifer Palpallatoc (@hauteofftherack) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Though, let’s face it, weddings are expensive and sometimes that expense can take away from your big day. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the cutest gifts you can get your bridal team for under $50 so you can cut costs without letting your squad go unappreciated.

From gifts that can be easily monogrammed so you can order in bulk, to beauty-rest inducing floral eye masks, there’s something for everyone within your bridal tribe.

Take a look at our favorite bridesmaid finds below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best deals each week.