You don’t just casually choose who you want to have by your side on your wedding day. It’s a special decision between has been there for you from the start, and who is willing to help get you down the aisle seamlessly. And what better way to show your gratitude for your band of bridesmaids or bridesmen than with a small token of appreciation?
Though, let’s face it, weddings are expensive and sometimes that expense can take away from your big day. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the cutest gifts you can get your bridal team for under $50 so you can cut costs without letting your squad go unappreciated.
From gifts that can be easily monogrammed so you can order in bulk, to beauty-rest inducing floral eye masks, there’s something for everyone within your bridal tribe.
Take a look at our favorite bridesmaid finds below
-
1 Personalized Jewelry Box
-
2 'Be My Bridesmaid' Kit
-
3 The Gentleman's Card Deck
-
4 Glossier's 'Phase 2' Set
-
5 Sterling Silver Ring Choker Necklace
-
6 'Will You Be My Bridesmaid?' Print Flask
-
7 Eye Mask
-
8 Anthropologie Earrings
-
9 Bridesmaid Tote
-
10 Personalized Wine Glass
-
11 Monogram Spirits Decanter
-
12 Personalized Candle
-
13 Bridesmaid Robes
-
14 Tie Bar Blue Collection
-
15 Name Necklace
-
16 Gold Compact Mirror
-
17 Bride's Entourage Tank
-
18 Heirloom Hanger
-
19 Monogram Cuff Links
-
20 Personalized Ring Dish
-
21 Single Pearl Necklace
-
22 Ariel Post Earrings
-
23 Man Of Honor Money Clip
-
24 Crystal Headband
-
25 Gold Knot Tie Bangle
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
