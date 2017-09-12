Afghan policy requires clear focus on U.S. interests

President Donald Trump's prime-time speech last month brought welcome attention to Afghanistan. But Afghanistan needs much more than attention. The country is in bad shape. The state is collapsing, civil conflict is widespread. The economy is decimated and heavily dependent on the drug trade. Tensions with Iran are growing, and there are multiple interventions from outside the country.

Mired in civil war, it cannot exist without outside help, much of which is coming from the United States. The security situation has eroded, even in the capital of Kabul. Civilian deaths have reached record levels.

The government controls barely half of the countryside. With our help, it has made a few gains but not enough. It is hard to see an end to the conflict.

There is a very real question as to whether Afghanistan's problems can be resolved.

The United States has spent about $2 trillion in Afghanistan in the past 16 years. Some 2,400 American lives have been lost, and 20,000 of our service members have been wounded, many seriously. We are thought to currently have about 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, although the Pentagon has been less than fully transparent about the numbers.

Yet most Americans have only the barest sense of what's going on in Afghanistan. For the most part, our politicians deem it to be unworthy of debate. They are content to let a handful of officials set policy.

We don't seem to have grown weary of this never-ending war. We accept it: out of sight, out of mind.

Trump seems to have doubled down on the policy we've pursued in recent years, but his speech was vague and lacked details about strategy. The goals he set, such as achieving victory over our adversaries and stabilizing the country, could take a lengthy, costly effort.

Trump is giving broad flexibility to the military. He wants to avoid defeat above all else. He seems to be hoping that increasing military activity, sending more money, dropping more bombs and putting more pressure on Pakistan will bring victory.

Forswearing nation-building, Trump talks about integrating all the tools of policy, but it's not clear how he would use those tools to accomplish his goals. Sending a few thousand more troops, as he has ordered, could help at the margins, but it's unlikely to give the U.S. anything close to a clear win.

The president says he wants to drive the Taliban to the negotiating table to work out a peace settlement, but the Taliban is gaining more territory and political influence, and becoming less likely to negotiate.

No one in the U.S. government is willing to say it's time to get out of Afghanistan. It appears that the course we're on -- and the war -- will continue for years to come.

The situation is grim, but cutting our losses and walking away is not the right approach. We have obligations to Afghanistan based on our involvement there for many years, and we want to offset the influence of Russia, Iran, Pakistan and others. Complete withdrawal would create a vacuum to be filled by the Taliban, ISIS, al-Qaida and other adversaries.

But we should reshape our policy by defining more clearly our fundamental interests.

From my perspective, our principal interest is seeing that the Taliban and other extremists do not establish safe havens from which they can attack us and our allies. We need to keep them on guard, off balance and on the run, and we need to clean out the terrorist sanctuaries -- goals that we can achieve with the use of intelligence, surveillance, air power, drones and, occasionally, U.S. Special Forces moving into and out of the country. We do not need to surge thousands more American forces. We should reduce our footprint in the country and seek ways to end the conflict.

We can keep trying to improve the quality of the Afghan military forces, help the government become more efficient and less corrupt, and end the factional fighting. And we need a regional effort that includes Russia, China, Iran and other countries with interests in Afghanistan.

A helpful move would be to appoint a U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan. The lines of who has control and the question of who can speak for American policy are quite blurred right now.