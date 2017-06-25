The beginning of this beautiful summer in London has belonged to Ike Le Starr and DJ Cuppy who had an unprecedented rooftop series entitled “Cactus On The Roof.” Today was the finale of the completely sold-out Sunday party that was London’s most talked about series. Cactus brought together the coolest and most stylish revelers that the city has to offer and an eclectic mix of celebrities and who’s who of London. Although it may be the end of this particular series it’s only the beginning of more “Cactus on the Roof” type parties as Ike and Cuppy plan to take this “Ibiza meets Africa vibe to International cities across the world. DJ Cuppy even created a cactus on the roof mix for your listening pleasure. Check out our interview with the highly in demand DJ below.

What separates you from other DJ's

I’ve always considered myself as more than a DJ. I view the Cuppy brand as a creative output with entrepreneurial elements. My visions are and have always been beyond music, I want to be an advocate for African women around the world and represent a new wave of tropical sound and vibes.

How would you describe your mix at Cactus?

Cactus is all about fusions and that’s all inspired by the music. I wanted to create an environment where sounds could marry each other so the party is a variety of sound. The music is Cactus is a series of Tropical blends with mainly Afrobeats, House and Hip Hop.

What four artists are currently your top favorites to mix?

Wizkid, Diplo, J Hus, and Yemi Alade

What are you and Ike's goals with this rooftop series?

Cactus on the roof has grown to be a unique party experience during a time when people are tired of the norm, which is exactly what we wanted! Our quest was to provide people with a place on a Sunday that made them feel like they were not in central London, but inside a tropical oasis making the weekend extend on.

Describe Africa meets Ibiza?

That phrase is a reference to the Ibiza party experience mixed in with ambient African sounds. As a DJ, Ibiza is a place I hold close to my heart, many of creative inspirations are been birthed from visits there. However, I also wanted to add my own flavour to it with our Afrobeat tropical fusions. How influential is Africa in your music?

Africa is rooted in the Cactus experience- it is where we get the tropical elements from. Both Ike and I, being from Nigeria but also living in London wanted to create a hybrid where we could also give Londoners and opportunity to hear sounds they had never come across. Personally, I call my genre ‘Neo-Afrobeats’. This is best described as a fusion between urban sounds and Afro-beats.

How are you pushing the envelope in terms of bridging the gap between east and west?

I think pushing the envelope comes down to consistency and I think consistency comes down to skill and diligence, but most importantly a love for what you do, because that way, no one has to make you do it, it comes naturally to you. As I bring influences from Nigeria to the UK, I give any project I’m involved in a 101%! This way, I’m able to constantly challenge and strengthen myself.

Describe Sunday’s at Cactus?

For starters, the sun is ALWAYS shining which is unique for London! Ha! The party kicks off at 3pm, which allows the music to set a chilled tone then build up. We have a saxophone and bongo player who perform and amazing early set for audiences… We also have an exciting variety of tropical cocktails available and delicious food platters, which are very popular towards the start. As the venue fills up and the crowd thickens, the music goes up and before we know it, the terrace is filled with good vibes and we dance the afternoon away!

What are some goals that you have accomplished that you are most proud of?