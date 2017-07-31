African American Authors Unite

Angela Thomas-Smith is the director of African American Author Literacy Awareness Campaign (AAALAC), an online community where authors from all around the world come together to collaborate, network and share their amazing stories.

Elle Clarke: What is the African American Author Literacy Awareness Campaign?

Angela Thomas-Smith: I created the African American Author Literacy Awareness Campaign (AAALAC) to bring awareness to African American authors across the United States and abroad. AAALAC was established October 2016 and our goal is to collaborate and support as many authors as possible. God has given us all a gift and a talent and it is our responsibility to share it with the world.

Elle Clarke: Why are you so passionate about helping authors?

Angela Thomas-Smith: What motivates me, is being able to see authors thriving and building awareness around their message. Our events are designed to bring authors together from different walks of life and to give them the opportunity to network and make connections with other authors. I challenge authors to think outside of the box and to invest in themselves and others.

Elle Clarke: Every great organization has a great team, tell us more about your team?

Angela Thomas-Smith: AAALAC has four (4) board members including myself. We ensure that the vision is carried out until God opens the door for more people. This is not a game nor a job for us, we help authors because we are passionate about what we do. In everything, we do we want to educate, empower and encourage.

Elle Clarke: What's next for AAALAC?

Angela Thomas-Smith: Over the next 2 years beginning January 2018 we want to hit all 50 states for our annual conference "AAALAC Chasing Your Dream Tour" So far for 2017 we have hosted author showcases in Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.