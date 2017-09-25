African & American Leaders of The 4th Industrial Revolution: Mariéme Jamme

Global Leadership: African & American Leaders of The 4th Industrial Revolution

Led by Euvin Naidoo, Head of Financial Institutions - Africa at Thomson Reuters, Mariéme Jamme was one of an esteemed group of panelists and industry leaders that participated in A Discussion on the Investment Landscape in Africa last week in association with the United States Chamber of Commerce Africa Business Center.

Addressing Africa’s burgeoning investment and business opportunities, unmatched agricultural potential and rapidly growing consumer markets, Jamme was one of many on the impressive list of panelists and guests deserving of being highlighted.

A true visionary, Jamme’s goal is to empower 1 million young women and girls, globally, to become coders by 2030 and to align with the United Nations 2030 Agenda. The newest board member of the World Wide Web Foundation, Jamme aims to advance the Foundation’s gender and digital equality agenda.

“I was deeply impressed by her remarkable achievement despite so many challenges she has confronted in her life,” said Fengfeng Gu, a G(irls)20 Ambassador and 2017 Delegate of China.

“Most importantly, I admire her compassion, courage, and vision for the cause of women’s rights and livelihood. When IamtheCODE launched in China, I was both excited and honored to be there and support Marieme because I'm certain a program like this will make a change,” Gu said.

Entitled Global Leadership: African & American Leaders of The 4th Industrial Revolution, this series of profiles highlights the achievements of Jamme for being an exemplary model that practices world-class judgement and offers ingenious solutions in the spirit of advancing, and owning, the concept of The 4th Industrial Revolution - #AfricasValue.

Mariéme Jamme | Tech & Social Entrepreneur | Africa Gathering, Curator | Accur8Africa, Founder | Senegal WEF Young Global Leader

Named to the Powerlist2017 of Britain’s 100 most influential people of African and African Caribbean Heritage, Mariéme Jamme is a Senegalese-born British businesswoman, a rising star in the global world of technology. Spotone Global Solutions, Jamme’s consultancy company, helps technology companies to set a foothold in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

An active advocate, Jamme has a history of supporting organisations including Google, Ernest and Young, Microsoft, United Nations Women, Legatum Institute, HSBC Private Banking, The Office of Gordon and Sarah Brown, The Africa Progress Panel chaired by Kofi Annan, The Obama Administration, and several African governments.

Speaking with Lionesses of Africa in June, Jamme said “one imperative solution is to educate entrepreneurs on understanding basic business principles. They need honest mentoring in order to scale their businesses - this is really lacking at present."

Honored as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum for her activism and passion for empowering and investing in young women and girls in Africa, Jamme employs innovative and creative learning methods focused on Entrepreneurship, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics and Design (ESTEAMD). A tireless leaders, Jamme recently launched IAMTHECODE, a movement aimed at mobilizing governments, businesses and investors to support girls and young women in ESTEAMD.

She is also co-founder of Africa Gathering, one of the leading platform in Europe that enable businesses, governments, investor and entrepreneurs to share ideas about Africa for positive change, and has joined forces with a group of African leaders to create Accur8Africa. The new platform aims to enable governments, businesses, entrepreneurs and civil society to measure the success of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 with accurate data.

