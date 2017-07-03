Africa's First Teen Policy Forum Led by Chinemenma Umeseaka at TGA Africa 2017

The upcoming first ever Teen General Assembly has put the spotlight on the position of teenagers as “custodians of the future”, with critical roles to play in helping achieve the goal of creating a sustainable future for themselves and future generations. Africa’s lack of a formalized framework that deals with teen needs and aspirations within its youth policy or child constitutions means its purpose to build a sustainable future is incoherent, fickle or counter-productive. There can be no future without recognition of the ones who are custodians of the future.

The teen of any society constitute the promise of the future -and many of our teen are in trouble. They are growing up in a divided society with ethnic, gender and political tensions at seemingly combustible proportions -- not just west of the border, but in Africa too. Their employment opportunities are either unavailable or frequently temporary, unstable and short-term.

Chinemenma Umeseaka

During the TGA one of the most outstanding conversations will be centred on “Teen Policy”. Chinemenma Umeseaka who is the Vice-Chairman of The Teen Mentors Network Africa Board of Directors; also Nigeria’s First Special Adviser on Teen Matters to the Governor of Abia State, Nigeria and Founder of 9ineteen Networks will be leading the Teen Policy Deliberation and Review which presents both an enormous opportunity and a challenge to stimulate and ensure teen engagement and participation in achieving an inclusive and sustainable future where no one is left behind. .

Motivated to teach and inspire teens, Chinemenma is a high energy, “tell it like it is” teen speaker, professional, and parent communicator. A dynamic and entertaining teen presenter for TV/Radio. She is the lady that the Abia State governor calls for advice on issues regarding teenagers. She brings students forward through a reflection process and answers questions about Teen Health, which parents and communities need to hear. Chinemenma has a gift for connecting with teens and educating parents.

The Teen General Assembly delegates are 13-19 years old who have demonstrated leadership ability and a commitment to effecting positive change while strengthening their place in leadership, nation building, sustainable development and shaping the state of the world. Many have already had an impact in their home countries on a range of issues.

Addressing key issues in nation building, entrepreneurship, education, sustainable development, technology, finance and teen empowerment alongside teen delegates will be, Professionals, CEOs, entrepreneurs, capitalists and thought leaders.

One of the cornerstones of the Teen General Assembly is a policy and procedure documentation that provides governance and guidance in the delivery of services for teen. While most non-profit agencies and schools have written policies and procedures, mentoring programs within these settings should have not taken into cognisance the “Voices, needs and view” of teen. Teenagers will contribute to developing a manual that specifically addresses its purpose, rules, and procedures of engagement, employment and their part in sustainable development.

This session will be live broadcast as Africa has come to the turn on its curve where the voice, value, view and vices of teenagers need to be properly entertained, reviewed and used to create the needed structure, policy, education and future we would bequeath them.