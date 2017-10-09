After Dodging Hurricanes, Barbados Is a Good Place to Stay and Eat, Part One By John Mariani

Largely unaffected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Barbados remains very much open to tourism this fall and winter, and for that reason bookings may quickly leap among those seeking a Caribbean vacation this year.

(Incidentally, The Barbados dollar is worth half the US dollar, so don’t be too astonished by the prices below.)

CINCIN BY THE SEA

Prospect Road, Prospect

246-629-4557

CinCin is easily one of the more elegant restaurants to open recently on the island. Windswept, of course, the dining room has clean, minimalist lines and white sand colorations accented by upholstered pillows with native motifs. The sleek, comfortable bar has become very popular, and they stock a wide array of spirits and wines. The piped-in music, however, is dreadful stuff.

CinCin has a more international flavor than most places on the island, including not-to-miss pork buns and shrimp buns ($27) and a crisp vegetable fritto misto ($27). More island based are the very good crabcakes with pickled mango and a nicely spied rémoulade ($37).

You never know each morning what the sea might bring in in terms of seasonal fish in the Caribbean, so I respect CinCin’s not claiming to have wahoo or grouper every night of the week. Whatever the day’s fish, it can be pan-fried, served on leek and potato purée with almond butter and a vegetable ragôut ($59) or as fillets fried and accompanied by artichoke, roasted pepper, asparagus, and a tomato and mushroom salad ($59).

ST PETER’S BY THE BAY

St. Peter Parish

246-419-9602

Saint Peter’s Bay is one of Barbados’s prime beaches, situated between Speightstown and Holetown on the northwest coast, and the St. Peter’s Bay resort, on four acres with 500 yards of beachfront, takes full advantage of the natural beauty of the green and sandy land and blue-hued sea.

All the rooms here are in private owned villas--the management calls them “homes”—but fortunately many of the individual owners rent them out to tourists. All have two or three spacious bedrooms with king, queen or twin beds, and fully equipped kitchen; you can also arrange through the concierge for a cook to come to your room and prepare your meals. The bathrooms are as large as many city apartments’ living rooms, and each has a Jacuzzi, dishwasher and dryer. The only surprise is the fake flowers in the rooms!

The resort also has a water taxi to take you restaurants nearby and to the Port St. Charles Yacht Club. On premises the al fresco Gazebo Bar & Grill serves good Caribbean fare like blackened mahi mahi sandwich with sweet potato fries, as well as breakfast and children’s menu.

PORT FERDINAND Retreat, Port Ferdinand 246-272-2000

Port Ferdinand resort has the same owners as the Saint Peter’s by the Bay and fits snugly within the sheltered marina slip off Six Men’s Bay that serves as much as a safe haven for wildlife as it does for the fleet of yachts in 90-foot berths docked here. Even if Barbados was to get hit by a hurricane, the marina is equipped with a “floating wave attenuation system” designed to prevent storm-driven waves from causing hull or craft damage.

All the homes here are as luxurious as any in the island, with marble and limestone finishes, coral detailing and excellent lighting throughout, including a full kitchen open to the living room overlooking the slip. Outdoors the Pool Island is a quiet spot to swim or lie back with a piña colada or rum punch in hand and let the sun work its wiles.

The Quarterdeck Bar & Pizzeria here serves light fare and pizzas, and you can catch a water taxi that takes you along the coast to Saint Peter's Bay's lagoon pool.

There is also an indoor Golf Simulator where you can pretend to play 18 holes if you haven’t access to the island’s regular courses.

The upscale restaurant on property is named after Barbados’s latitude and longitude—13º 59º—where Chef Kevin Shawcross has won as many accolades as anyone on the island. There is even tableside service. It’s a sumptuous menu with classic dishes like a rich gratin of five onion soup with Comté cheese ($25) and beef carpaccio with onion cream, mustard leaf, aged parmesan and lemon ($45). When available, red snapper comes with a fine seafood chowder and a little smoked ham ($75), and, almost always available, the sweet aromatic curry of lobster with coconut rice, and purple basil ($105) is one of the stand-outs here. For dessert I’ll go for the mango and blueberry crumble ($22) or three different chocolate preparations on one plate ($28). One of the favorites here is the Mount Gay-rum infused and raisin studded ice cream ($11).

A service charge of 10 percent is added to your bill.

There is a real sense of seclusion at the resort, not least because the villas are well spaced from each other, so that you could happily hole up here for your entire stay and shed every stress in your day-to-day life to point of banishing all thought of them.

THE SANDPIPER HOTEL

St. James

246-422-2251

It’s not easy to see The Sandpiper from the road because by design it is enwrapped in a well-manicured jungle of palms and tropical flora that leads to a white sand west coast beach beyond. The pathways meander through the grounds, past a wooden deck and pool, and wildlife likes nestling on the property. I even saw a small mongoose on the outdoor patio of my suite, which made me feel safe from the native snakes.

The resort was built in 1970 by Brits Budge and Cynthia O’Hara, and today their sons Patrick and Mark and a daughter, Karen, now run the place on the strength of their own personalities and love for Barbados, where they spent so much time growing up. Karen’s husband, Wayne Capaldi and fellow Director and General Manager, Russell Croney run the day-to-day operations of The Sandpiper and get to know every guest very quickly.