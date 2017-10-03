After Equifax, Is Any Company Truly Safe From a Major Hack?

Security is usually the major concern in the world of financial information. Breaches of data, as in the case of last month’s Equifax debacle, are becoming an all-too-common news story -- even though it involved over 140 million victims. Consumers are rightly concerned about the integrity of their privacy rights and financial vulnerability. And the federal government is not being very helpful, with their Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) risking personal data of additional millions of Americans.

This agency was created to supposedly reform Wall Street’s penchant for financial hanky-panky, as part of the Dodd-Frank Initiative Protection Act. It monitors the activities of all major banks to help prevent another money market collapse. However the CFPB has been zeroing in on Main Street businesses who are using short-term loans to shore up their bottom line, along with customers of said businesses -- people who were not in any way related to the 2008 panic.

In the next month or two the CFPB will in all probability release a raft of new regulations which are aimed at reining in certain types of high-interest instalment loans, along with vehicle title and payday loans -- the result will be to deprive about thirty million consumers of their right to seek flexible credit opportunities. More to the point, the agency will then start compiling a gigantic amount of spurious financial information, which will not be kept under very tight cyber security -- meaning, of course, that it will be a prime target for hungry hackers.

Under these pristine regulations, consumers who need to apply for any microloan, around the $350 mark, are going to have to submit a vexatious amount of private financial information for the loan process. Then the lenders determine eligibility for a loan, after they have turned over the extensive paperwork to a dozen credit reporting bureaus that are licensed by the CFPB. The agency’s press release on the subject made it appear that such sloppy red tape would actually benefit consumers.

These credit reporting bureaus will act as a depot for very sensitive and highly private consumer financial information, and will have links with each other concerning borrowing and lending activity. This creates a huge, leaky pipeline that will have hackers just licking their lips in anticipation.

This authority is really beyond the scope of the CFPB. Yet it is not the first time they have become high-handed with privacy concepts. Just a few months ago the CFPB managed a large scale information roundup -- under cover of checking for money market abuses. The House of Representatives discovered that the CFPB gathered an astounding 87 percent of the available data on the 2015 market in credit cards. And the agency was quite up front in saying they were after a capture rate of 95%! Does all this busybody work benefit consumers, as the CFPB claims? Not according to the most recent information.

The House committee actually concluded that CFPB collected way too much data for its original mandate -- it should have been gathering a mere one percent of the market info in order to meet its mandate. Inevitably, the House also questioned the security precautions that the CFPB had in place to protect consumer’s financial information. In fact, the House went so far as to label their cyber security setup as ‘deficient.’

In this era of cyberhacks, the breaching of data is hardly news anymore. Consumer information is more at risk today than it was five years ago. Even our own government is not immune from cyber attacks that rifle megabytes of sensitive personal and financial information -- as witness the recent attack on the SEC. There are legal recourses available to consumer when a private corporation is deemed careless with their information. But such is not the case with Uncle Sam. You can’t sue him, no matter what happens to the private data he has in his possession on you. ‘Unfair’ seems a little weak under the circumstances.

Some legislators, such as Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat, are convinced these agencies are getting out of control and threaten the economic security of US citizens. Another Democrat, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, while standing up for CFPB, admit that the Equifax disaster could have deep repercussions with government agencies if they are allowed to function without adequate oversight. Congress is beginning the see the grand irony, and immense danger, of identity theft being enabled by government agencies instead of being prevented.

Government agencies like the CFPB are just as liable, if not more so, of being hacked as Equifax or any other high-profile corporation in recent months. But these government agencies continue to gather gargantuan amounts of personal data from American consumers without the least concern for their welfare and privacy.