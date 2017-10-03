After Las Vegas -- Reweaving the Social Fabric through Nonviolence and Public Work

In the aftermath of the bloody slaughter in Las Vegas, it is vital to recall the often invisible ties between the unraveling of the social fabric, the philosophy of nonviolence, and the public meanings of work.

In the New York Times on Tuesday, October 3, clearly written before the Las Vegas disaster, David Brooks makes an argument with relevance to the killings. He argues for a philosophy which can counter Trump’s tribalistic appeals which are sowing hatred and division (“A Philosophical Assault on Trumpism,” October 3).

Brooks proposes that “the frontier” not “the fortress” is the core American idea. He notes the importance of community networks to sustain the “frontier.” But he privates the meaning of work, calling for a Republican philosophy of “giving everybody the chance to venture out into the frontier of their own choosing.” This misses the deepest dysfunction in Trump’s philosophy – over the course of his career he has seen work only as a means of private benefit. This illustrates a broader pattern. “Work” as conventionally understood has become hollowed out – with often disastrous consequences.

Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed 59 people in Las Vegas and wounded more than 500 others, was disconnected from religion, civic groups, or politics. He “drew little attention unless it was for his extreme propensity to keep to himself,” reported Jose Dereal and Jonah Engel Bromwich in the New York Times.

He was also addicted to gambling. His life as a lonely drifter was embodied in what he called his “job,” gambling. Like Trump but with far more obviously evil consequences, he saw his work only as a means of his private benefit.

The killings in Las Vegas can be taken as symbol not only of the unravelling of America’s social fabric, but also of the connection of the unravelling to the loss of public dimensions of work.

More than twenty years ago, in 1996, the Kettering Foundation commissioned the Harwood Group, a public issues research firm, to conduct focus groups across the country in order to better understand the “nature and extent of the disconnect between what people see as important concerns and their sense that they can address them.” They discovered a nation of citizens deeply troubled about the direction of the society, with large institutions, from government to business to education, increasingly remote and focused on narrow gain. ‘

People worried that America is becoming a “greedy nation” where values such as “look out for number one” and “get rich quick” replace hard work, accountability, community and family life and a sense of the human and the sacred. They expressed grave concerns that people are increasingly divided by race, ideology, religion, and class, as Rich Harwood reported in the Kettering Review (“Through the Looking Glass,” Spring, 2000). Society used to “build walls to put the bad people in,” said one man in Memphis. “Now we’re building walls to keep the bad people out.” He saw that as futile. “There’s no sense of community anymore. Everybody is walled off from the other neighborhood.”

Citizens also felt powerless and retreated into smaller and smaller circles where they felt some control. “If you look at the whole picture of everything that is wrong, it is so overwhelming,” said one woman from Richmond. She worried, “You just retreat back and take care of what you know you can take care of – and you make it smaller, make it even down to just you and your unit. You know you can take care of that.”

A story illustrates the ties between the erosion of work’s public meanings and social unravelling.

In January, 2013, our Center for Democracy and Citizenship partnered with Falcon Heights, Minnesota, to moderate a citizen town hall. I had written a letter to the Times after the terrible shooting in Newtown, arguing that government gun laws by themselves cannot fix the problem. The Times used it as the basis for a Readers Forum. Many responded with ideas about how lay citizens can help quell violence in schools.

The 25 or so in the Town Hall included the mayor, the police chief, business owners, the city manager, teachers, a local principal, social workers, a university professor, and four students. There were also two elderly residents, who expressed regret that “there are only two citizens.”

None of the professionals and or others questioned the residents’ definition of citizen as volunteer. When I observed this, it prompted a lively conversation about why people had lost citizenship dimensions in work and how much more power there might be in the community to address gun violence – and other issues -- if people saw their work in civic and empowering terms and if work sites became civic sites.

I imagined what could happen across the world if universities begin preparing students for citizen careers who can turn their workplaces, from businesses and congregations to government and schools, to civic sites.

After the 2016 election, eighty percent of Americans said the country is more divided than ever. Young adults express the most distrust toward other people. According to the American Association of Geographers, people are increasingly sorting themselves along ideological and partisan lines by where the live. The percentage of Americans agreeing with the statement that “incivility in America has risen to crisis levels” was 75 percent. People say incivility is rising in many other settings besides politics including while driving on the road, while shopping, in neighborhoods, and online. Ironically, despite the erosion of many public dimensions of work, for most people work continues to be the most civil environment.

In this context, the deeper meanings of nonviolence are vital to recall and strengthen.

Nonviolence is usually thought about as simply resistance to oppression. In the US, it is closely associated with the civil rights movement. In fact, a closer look at the movement’s nonviolent philosophy and practice shows its civic dimensions and the centrality of work to both the philosophy and the movement.

The philosophy of nonviolence was brilliantly articulated by Martin Luther King in his 1964 Nobel Prize lecture. King described nonviolence as “neighborly concern beyond tribe, race, class and nation,” developing an earlier argument from Stride Toward Freedom about the Greek concept of agape, or love for one’s enemies as well as one’s friends.

He contrasted such love with “a sentimental mush.” Four years later, in an address to his organization, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), “Where Do We Go From Here?” he was more trenchant, arguing the need to combine power and love. “One of the great problems of history is that the concepts of love and power have usually been contrasted as opposites, so that love is identified with a resignation of power and power with a denial of love,” he said. “What is needed is a realization that power without love is reckless and that love without power is sentimental and anemic.”

Power with love is described best as public love. Public love points to nonviolence as a constructive project of civic change and renewal, not simply resistance to oppression. It also points toward the public dimensions of work.

In the Nobel lecture King called for “serious experimentation in every field” with “the philosophy and strategy of nonviolence.” In fact, for years King saw first-hand laboratories of nonviolent experimentation in hundreds of grassroots citizenship schools which SCLC sponsored across the south, which I worked for in the movement. Citizenship schools taught people to read so they could pass the stringent tests used to keep blacks (and many poor whites) from voting. They also taught skills of community organizing on local problems. Finally, they were sustained by what can be called the public work of preachers, teachers, beauticians, business owners, and others who organized and sustained such schools.

For instance, citizenship schools often were organized in beauty parlors, as Katherine Charron describes in Freedom’s Teacher, her biography of Septima Clark, architect of the schools. Beauticians had public skills. They sustained community sites. They could inspire others. In 1960, Clark recruited fifty-two beauticians from Tennessee and Alabama for a workshop at Highlander Folk School held in January, 1961. At the meeting, Eva Bowman, a former examiner of the Tennessee Cosmetology Board, called her colleagues to see “civic service as a responsibility of the Beautician.” Beauticians from Fayette County, Tennessee, organized a group, created a board of directors, and decided to organize a health center for the homeless.”

Beauticians saw their work as aiming at community benefit and the advance of democracy, not only about private gain. Septima Clark, a citizen teacher who organized for four decades for change in the segregated schools of South Carolina before birthing the citizenship schools, also saw her work in such terms. The stories of public work in the US and around the world which I recently described in “The New Nonviolence – Stories of Civic Creation,” have roots in the tradition.