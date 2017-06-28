Age Is Just a Number

We recently attended Tivity Health’s Connectivity Summit on Rural Aging where we gained an eye-opening glimpse into an issue that receives far too little attention in our country, and where we were fortunate to connect with thought leaders in this field. One of these was Dr. Lenard Kaye, Director of the University of Maine Center on Aging who is an expert on issues related to aging, including home health care, productive aging, rural practice, family caregiving, controversial issues in aging, and men’s aging. As we come to the end of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month we sat down with Dr. Kaye to take a deep dive into some of the issues around protecting, supporting, and empowering older Americans.

Aging and isolation

The biggest threat to the health and wellbeing of older individuals may well be social isolation. This can be surprising, as we tend to think of ourselves as more “connected” than ever. But according to Dr. Kaye, society is more isolated now than at any other time in history, and older individuals are particularly at risk. It’s been estimated that 4 out of 10 older adults experience isolation and loneliness on a relatively regular basis. These compromised physical, emotional and social conditions are closely associated with a range of other health issues. As Dr. Kaye pointed out, if you’re lonely and isolated you’re less likely to see a physician on a regular basis, less likely to have a healthy diet, at higher risk for abuse, neglect,and exploitation, and at a higher risk of experiencing a fall and being hospitalized. In terms of the threat to our overall health, Dr. Kaye cited the astounding statistic that experiencing chronic isolation and loneliness is comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes per day, according to some studies.

Dr. Kaye emphasized that older men are at the greatest risk. More than anyone, men born before World War II have a “stiff upper lip mentality,” he said. “They are hesitant to ask for help and have a powerful fear of losing independence.” The result? Men are 25% less likely to visit a doctor than women and 38% more likely to have neglected getting recommended tests. They also are much more likely to experience social isolation, especially in retirement, since their relationships primarily revolved around the workplace.

Changing the conversation around aging

The mind-body connection has long been a focus for the Flawless Foundation. We know that brain health challenges can translate into more health risks and vice versa. For this reason, social connection and support is a critical piece of any comprehensive approach to preventative health care. The question then, is how and why this age group in particular is slipping through the cracks, and what we can do about it.

We often write about the need for a change in the culture around mental health, and we are in need of the same when it comes to how we think about aging. Some of our attitudes about aging are leading to neglect, exclusion, and discrimination on a societal level. “We don’t encourage or build in opportunities for older adults to remain a part of the hustle and bustle of daily life,” Dr. Kaye said. He emphasizes the need for what he calls a “productive aging perspective.” With this perspective, instead of viewing aging as a downhill decline, we view it as a phase in life like any other, in which there’s room for growth and development and a sense of hopefulness about the future. Under this philosophy, individuals can contribute to society at any age. Fundamentally, says Dr. Kaye, it emphasizes the “strengths, abilities and assets” of older individuals. One initiative pushing for increased public understanding of and appreciation for the contributions that older adults make to society is the Reframing Aging Project. Led by the FrameWorks Institute and a variety of aging-focused organizations, the project is shedding a light on the problem of ageism and identifying opportunities for changing the conversation.

Lenard Kaye and Donato Tramuto, CEO of Tivity Health

Coming together to build awareness and take action

With more and more aging Americans, our attitudes and policies need to change. A society in which 40% of older individuals are lonely and isolated is not one which is adequately caring for its members. Dr. Kaye is hopeful about members of the Baby Boomer generation and their potential to stay “more connected, more engaged, and more involved.” Nevertheless, supporting our older citizens is the responsibility of members of all generations, and in upcoming blogs we’ll be sharing some of the ways to do this.

This is the first in a series of blogs we’ll be publishing on this topic -- stay tuned for more on the latest developments in the field, the best resources, and innovative ways that groups and individuals are helping older citizens live their later decades to the fullest.

To learn more about the Connectivity Summit co-sponsored by Tivity Health, MIT AgeLab and Jefferson College of Population Health click here.