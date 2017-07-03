Ageism in the New Yorker

In The New Yorker, Adam Gopnik confidently asserts that “lyric poetry is for the young.”
This is incorrect, and it is ageist. Perhaps it is sufficient here to quote from a New Yorker article by Malcolm Gladwell, “Late Bloomers,” October 20, 2008:
Some poets do their best work at the beginning of their careers. Others do their best work decades later.
Does Adam Gopnik bother to read his own magazine?
Does his editor?
