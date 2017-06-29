Agent of Trump Targets Media Outlet Critical of Trump

Co-written with Peter James Callahan (@PJC_dc)

By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America (James O'Keefe) [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons James O’Keefe talks about voter fraud and embedding operatives within the Clinton and Sanders campaigns at CPAC 2016.

DISCLOSURE: In the fall of 2016, James O’Keefe operative Allison Maass infiltrated my office, targeting my colleagues, who were then consulting for the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Our firm Democracy Partners is currently suing O’Keefe, Maass, and Project Veritas.

In 2015, as Donald Trump was gearing up to run for president, the Donald J. Trump Foundation made two $10,000 donations to Project Veritas, the right-wing smear shop run by political hit man James O’Keefe. Over the course of his career, O’Keefe has made no secret of his desire to take down the mainstream media in general, and CNN in particular. O’Keefe’s latest video series, purporting to show CNN as a purveyor of fake news on the Russia investigations, benefits his benefactor by providing ammunition to Trump in his ongoing war with the press.

The latest videos show CNN health and medical producer John Bonifield and CNN political commentator Van Jones dismissing the network’s coverage of the Russia investigations. For Bonifield’s part, he is not on CNN’s politics team, a fact that O’Keefe conveniently omits. As for Jones, his calling the Russia investigation “a big nothing burger” reflects his public commentary going back for several weeks, calling on Democrats to return to discussion of substantive policy ideas.

This latest release, however, was not the opening salvo. In February, O’Keefe published several hours of much hyped, and ultimately widely panned, audio from within CNN’s newsroom in 2009. Much of these conversations occurred amongst low-level staffers. In one of the videos, O’Keefe makes much ado about a CNN editorial director telling interns that their job is to “aid the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.” O’Keefe opines that CNN has now made it its mission to afflict Donald Trump. Never mind that this journalistic maxim is taught in every Journalism 101 class across the country.

Going back further, O’Keefe embedded operatives within the presidential campaigns of Trump’s Democratic rivals, Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton, for the purpose of doing damage to those campaigns by manufacturing evidence of malfeasance. Additionally, Project Veritas had operatives pose as political consultants with progressive donor-clients interested in funding illegal voter registration schemes in meetings with progressive organizations looking for funding for legitimate GOTV operations.

Project Veritas employed at least eight operatives across the country over the course of a year in its quest to takedown Clinton and boost Trump. O’Keefe hailed his Clinton campaign videos as an “October Surprise,” timing the release for maximum political impact and interestingly, in tandem with Trump’s allegations of voter fraud. Trump teed up O’Keefe’s release, and O’Keefe’s videos provided Trump with ammunition going into the final presidential debate, where O’Keefe was Trump’s special guest.

Since the election, O’Keefe has continued to provide President Trump with ammunition against his enemies. And Donald Trump, his family, his surrogates, and his administration have returned the favor by promoting the work of Project Veritas, incredibly even from the podium of the White House Press Room. Remember, this relationship is not coincidental – there were direct donations from the Trump Foundation to Project Veritas in 2015, with at least one coming in the month before Trump announced his candidacy. And these are only the donations we know about, as the majority of O’Keefe’s funding flows through the dark money, non-profit arm of his organization, and 2016 financial disclosures are not yet available for the information required to be made public.