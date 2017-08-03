Aggressive Neighbours: What It Feels Like to Be Targeted In Your Own Home

“Hey, your neighbour was watching me from their window,” a family friend says, shrugging off their coat.

At the kitchen table, my grandma sighs and shakes her head.

It’s been going on for long enough that it’s the new normal. On one side of the house, my grandma doesn’t open the blinds. She’s British, lived through World War II, and has been through worse before.

I’m young and dumb. The thought of my grandmother having to deal with this every day makes me angrier than it does her, at least as far as I can tell.

“Why don’t you contact a lawyer?” my mom asks.

She’s always been the fighter. She’s still the only one in my family who has ever confronted the neighbour face to face, and it’s not the first time she’s asked my grandma this question.

Up until now, the go-to plan has been ignorance.

When the neighbor stands behind the fence, staring up at the house, ignore it.

When the neighbor calls Animal Control, introduce the dogs to the two nice guys that roll up in their big white van, say a friendly goodbye, and ignore it.

When you put up anti-bullying posters in the neighbourhood, and they’re all mysteriously gone overnight, ignore it.

The plan worked for a few years, but it isn’t working anymore.

It’s a new feeling to be uncomfortable at grandma’s house. My great-grandparents immigrated from England in 1952, and varying members of my family have lived in the same house since. This house has seen six children, five grandchildren, and six more great-grandchildren.

We’ve had what feels like a thousand Christmases, birthdays, and Easters there. When you felt lonely, you went to grandmas, and then you weren’t anymore.

That magic is hanging on by a thread lately.

Nowadays, when you visit grandma, you may: be yelled at from behind the towering seven foot fence, have your likeness videotaped and posted to a local Facebook gossip Group, encounter a bylaw officer, Animal Control person, or other entity from the municipality.

If you’re looking for a relaxing afternoon, you’d have better luck at the coffee shop. But - if you’re interested in playing emotional bingo - we have plenty of stampers and cards over at grandma’s house!

So, what do you do? You begin to feel like you’re the only one who has to deal with this, and that there is no point in speaking up, because who would believe you anyways?

You’re not the one who has spent two years standing at the window, iPhone at the ready to catch any passing moment of “evidence.” You’re not the one keeping a logbook of potential bylaw infractions. You’re not the one with every municipal department on speed dial, hunger in your eyes as you wait for the moment you have enough cause to push the dial button.

There was that Craigslist buyer, who came to look at your car for sale over a year ago. He made the mistake of parking within the vicinity of the neighbour’s house. He got the full treatment when the neighbour came whirling down the front stairs, yelling at him to move his vehicle.

He might be a good place to start. You think you might still have his email somewhere.

I’ve never been very good at standing up for myself. I don’t think anyone in my family is: except for when it’s against each other, and then we butt heads like a couple of elk lost in the forest.

But - if this experience has taught me anything - it’s that it’s okay to stand up for yourself, and others.