Agora is the Center of Greek Politics

This past May, I met Vassilis Leventis, president of the Union of Centrists, in his office in the Greek Parliament. Neni Nicolopoulou-Stamati, professor of environmental pathology at the Medical School of the University of Athens, introduced me to Leventis.

Getting into the parliament reminded me of airport security. The police kept my passport and gave me an identification card I hung around my neck. The building of the parliament, dominating the Constitution Square in central Athens, is large. Its classical Greek architecture makes it beautiful and symbolic of the Hellenic roots of Modern Greece.

Leventis office is spacious and appealing. It brought to mind the office of Congressman Clarence Long of Maryland where I worked in the late 1970s.

Leventis greeted us in his private office. He is a large man in his sixties, wearing glasses and looking very much like a businessman. He is addicted to cigarettes, smoking one cigarette after another. His brother, Constantine, who manages the staff, kept bringing Vassilis cigarettes.

My discussion with Leventis was interrupted by telephone calls he received and made. I met him again in Kerkyra where he attended the celebrations honoring the May 21, 1864 union of the Ionian Islands to Greece. Leventis and several aids and I had lunch at Paxinos Restaurant, an exquisite fish tavern at Benitses Port. This is a tourist village by the sea. My friend Stavros Karvounis, an advisor to Leventis from Kerkyra and a politician on his own right, assured me Paxinos Restaurant was by far the best in Kerkyra. No doubt about that: the food was local and delicious.

I also observed Leventis in an environmental meeting in Kerkyra.

This is a man with enormous experience in Greek politics. He was elected for the first time in 2015, a victory he won after about 30 years of struggle. His party, Union of Centrists, is symbolic of both ancient and Modern Greek political philosophy.

The political middle in ancient Greece found a favorable space in the agora, which means assembly and gathering place. This is where farmers sold grains and food and other merchants sold their products; this is where government inspectors tried to keep merchants honest. In addition, agora was the center for religious and athletic celebrations. Above all, agora provided the space for honest and free political discussion among citizens.

Democratic discussion and, probably, democracy in Greece started in the second millennium BCE. In his “Suppliant Women,” Euripides has Theseus defending the rule of people in Athens. Theseus was an Athenian hero who flourished in late second millennium BCE, a generation before the Trojan War.

Athens and other poleis built courts and administrative buildings around agora. Aristotle recommended the agora should also be a place for the cultivation of the mind. In other words, agora was the center-middle of Greek political life: the birthplace of democracy.

The idea that the middle of politics is the best foundation for building a country survives to this day. Avoid the extremes of tyranny and dire poverty and you can make your society an agora of environmental and public health protection, prosperity, culture and courage.

Modern Greece was born the hard way. After four hundred years of Turkish occupation, Greeks fought their way through their Turkish enemies in the 1820s only to be tied to another less hostile domination: banks, debt and foreign influence. Bankers and their supporting governments kept Greece in a perpetual dependency verging on straightforward colonialism. Paying off debts took decades, only to return to another debt.

The latest blow from this unhealthy relationship of Greece to foreign banks materialized in 2009-2010. In 2008, America triggered the international melting of finance. That global calamity struck Greece like a thunderbolt from Olympus. It forced Greece into the prison of the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund. These three institutions took Greek sovereignty away and put the country on a diet of austerity.

Like old-style colonialism, austerity means daily humiliation, many people out of work, the dismantlement of the Greek industry and business, less money in people’s hands and local economy, no national control of the currency, and the selling to foreigners of all national assets at fireplace prices. This violence has had the support of most Greek politicians who don’t dare think like patriots. They are accustomed to having a protector: first the British and the French, now the Americans.

This time the protectors speak international finance, not attached to any particular national state. The tigers, ECB, EC, and IMF, are representing the European and American banks holding the Greek debt. They are cowing Greek politicians with threats of disaster. They tell them they need to sign the memoranda for the crucifixion of their country. The bankers’ drug, austerity, promises to resurrect Greece for tourists and foreigners.

Vassilis Leventis saw these troubles coming. In 1992, he founded the Union of Centrists in order to keep hammering his message of moderation in everything and self-sufficiency. He kept denouncing corruption, especially Greek politicians for misusing borrowed funds.

I cannot claim Leventis has the solution of the Greek debt nightmare of 2017. Not even Herakles could handle such a monster. Without a moral transformation of Greek society away from the claptrap of globalization, multiculturalism, the foreigner knows best, and a return to the ancient Greek values of patriotism, inventiveness, self-sufficiency, pride in Hellenism and courage, Greece is unlikely to break through the savagery of the debt forces keeping it in bondage.

Nevertheless, I was impressed with Leventis: a man of courage who is interested in small organic farms and a clean and protected environment. Agora is all over him. Agriculture and the environment are the soul of Greece -- and the world. Protect democratic and organic farming and the natural world in Greece and you have made a giant step toward a livable Greece, which would also have to be a debt-free Greece.