Agricultural Bank of China Will Furnish USD15 Billion to Build Silk Road

(Yicai Global) Aug. 23 -- Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. [SHA:601288], China Railway Construction Corp.[SHA:601186] and China Government Enterprise Cooperative Investment Fund Management Co. have inked an agreement in Urumqi in China’s northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in a strategic arrangement to jointly provide USD15 billion [CNY100 billion] to build the ‘core area’ of the Silk Road Economic Belt in Xinjiang, the financial News reported today.