Ahem, Alex Jones Now Says Donald Trump Is Being Covertly Drugged

Unbelievable.

Alex Jones ― the far-right radio host who has trafficked in crackpot conspiracy theories about 9/11, Sandy Hook and the KKK ― told a woozy doozy on Monday.

Citing “high level sources” and “multiple people” on his syndicated show, he said that President Donald Trump was being drugged in sodas and iced teas to the point he’s slurring his words at night. And it’s all part of a plot to control him.

“They drug presidents because the power structure wants a puppet,” Jones said in the clip below from Media Matters.

The sedation of the commander in chief started about two months ago, the Trump loyalist said.

At one point Jones told his millions of listeners: “I’m going to leave it at that.”

But he didn’t. He never does. Watch the rant below and remember that Trump once told Jones on his show, “Your reputation’s amazing.”