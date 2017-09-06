Ahem, Kim Kardashian Is Naked Up A Tree

At least she wore protective footwear.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo Tuesday of herself otherwise nude and holding onto tree branches.

The image, which strategically covers NSFW territory, was taken by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for a book that comes out Thursday, the reality star explained alongside her post.

Sep 5, 2017

The promotional timing is clear, but some outlets also took the post as a possible jab at Sharon Osbourne, who recently told The Telegraph, “If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho.”