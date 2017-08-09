AI and Machine Learning Will Transform The Insurance World

I’m a self-professed tech geek. I love what the promise of advanced technology can bring to all of us. From talking to Alexa on my Amazon Echo to Uber’s proposed self-driving cars, artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving rapidly. While my favorite dystopian James Cameron Sci-Fi movies often portrays AI as robots with human-like characteristics, in reality AI can encompass anything from Google’s search algorithms to IBM’s Watson to autonomous weapons such as the liquid terminator, to those annoying Chat-bots that always trick us into thinking we are chatting with a real human. I was kidding about the “liquid terminator”

In all seriousness, what is getting really exciting are the real advances made in AI and Machine Learning and the potential they hold for all industries and the world economy as a whole.

Of all the industries across the globe that the coming Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution will impact, no other will be so profoundly and positively impacted than the world wide insurance industry. The insurance industry is one of the oldest, and most resistant to adapt industries on the planet -- so artificial intelligence and machine learning will have a more profound effect. How?

Speed, Efficiency and Trust

I had the chance to dive into the potential and possibilities of this tech in the insurance market with some of the data scientists over at the SaaS company called Traffk. They explained to me that 3 biggest real world ways AI and Machine Learning will benefit the insurance market are in the way of “Speed, Efficiency and Trust”

Speed

Time is money and the speed at which something can be accomplished in theory saves time and hence money. In the context of the Insurance industry, think of this benefit of speed as the ultimate benefit to the end customer. From speedier sign-up / member enrollment, to speedier insurance claims being paid, it is greater speed that we as insurance consumers want from our insurance companies. AI and Machine Learning make greater speed a possibility by underwriting decisions only going to a real human when something needs to go to next level escalation and review.

Efficiency

Equally as important to speed is efficiency. If the inefficiencies and human error is removed from insurance underwriting and from end processing than more can be done with less and in less time. This can translate to more optimized insurance cost and premiums for all or greater benefits and service for the same cost.

Trust

This is a big one. The horror stories we all hear about claims being denied or blatantly inconsistent terms of when claims are paid or how much is covered when under what circumstance comes down to miscommunication, inaccuracies and human bias. AI and Machine Learning will ultimately help alleviate this on many fronts and hence restore confidence and trust in the insurance market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as an effective way to both speed up the claims verification process and improve data accuracy. These 2 things alone will greatly increase consumer trust and confidence in Insurance companies.

Traffk Is on The Cutting Edge of AI and Machine Learning in The Insurance Industry

Traffk modernizes the insurance underwriting process with more accurate data insights and risk profiling that allows risk bearing companies to manage profitability, risk, market growth, cross lines sales, marketing, and compliance.

The data scientists let me peak behind the curtain to see the guts of their SaaS platform which enables organizations to deploy data mining, analytics and rules automation to manage risk, pricing, and utilization. It’s really super slick stuff.

Traffk helps insurance related companies manage, utilize and expand their data to improve underwriting accuracy, manage risk, realize market growth & retention, and create data optimized solutions and offerings.

Which Markets does Traffk Serve?

As data becomes more vital to successful risk decisions, Traffk enables the risk bearers such as the Insurance companies that have to pay claims to leverage their underwriting process with their proprietary “data-enrichment technology.”

Organizations and their advisers better understand their client markets -- gaining competitive advantages by dynamically managing and assessing risk -- leading to smarter pricing decisions, more effective product development.

Everything from

· Insurance

· Health Plans

· Self-Funded Plan Sponsors

· Captives

· PEOs

· Third Party Administrators

· Actuaries

· Medical

· Prescription Drugs

· Workers Compensation

· Dental

· Life

· Disability

· Voluntary Coverage

· Personal lines insurance (auto/home/liability)

Whatever the use-case Traffk has a solution…

In closing, just remember that the coming AI and Machine Learning will actually make things work better for all of us. I think we can all put our fears of the rise of Skynet and the Terminators to rest. I am looking forward to AI and Machine Learning making our lives work better

