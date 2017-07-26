AI and the SMB: Four Strategic Trends to Embrace Right Now

Thought leaders in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) have been weighing in lately on what impact AI will have in the business world. We’ve all seen the IBM Watson commercials, and the possibilities around this amazing technology are intriguing. Yet looking at this from the point of view of the typical small or medium-size business owner raises some more questions. Specifically, can AI help SMBs get better at creating and marketing their brands?

A 2016 survey by Demandbase indicates that this question is already relevant. The study found that more than eight out of 10 marketing executives believed that AI would revolutionize marketing by 2020….and that’s only three years away.

Image source: Demandbase

Let’s take a look at four key developments in functional AI, and break them down into actionable ideas to implement in your own biz.

1. Machine Learning Means Better Branding for SMBs

Machines are increasingly able to learn, to adapt and make new decisions based on an analysis of past “experiences.” One area where this is evident is in the design world, where machines are learning to create sophisticated logos and branding graphics.

“The three main components of a logo that your brain analyzes are: color, shape and meaning,” explains Tailor Brands’ CEO Yali Saar. “First, the eye senses color, the processes surrounding shapes and objects. Then, your brain helps you translate this in an emotional response.”

“Good design,” Saar continues, “is based on understanding the most pleasing combinations of these components and integrating that understanding with new design and branding trends as they continue to evolve.”

The technology behind his company – which offers computer-designed logos and other branding elements in minutes that Saar believes will automate branding for millions of SMBs – learns from the customer feedback and preferences of every design it creates.

What This Means for SMBs: Advances in machine learning in the design field means that smaller brands no longer have to wait (and pay) while a designer creates a logo and other brand elements. You can build a complete brand look in minutes, at a price that will hardly make a dent in the budget.

2. Artificial Intelligence and Your Customer Support

Customer service is the lifeblood of any SMB. And many brands have already adopted at “bot first” triage of their customer service requests, provided by companies like Ada.

“Our customers love Ada,” explains Tucker Schreiber of Shopify in a video, “because they’re able to get a response in seconds rather than having to wait a few hours to get an email response.”

And those responses are becoming increasingly more “human,” with the ability to sense mood, send appropriate comments, gifs and emojis, and engage in conversation as a person might over text.

What This Means for SMBs: Customer service will become increasingly automated, yet seem more human and immediate than ever. Thanks to increasing ease of use and attractive price points, small brands can implement AI-powered support tools like these and greatly improve their customer service.

3. AI and Your Branded Content

Few jobs are exempt from the changes being wrought by AI, although some in the creative professions might disagree. They might be misguided, according to marketing agency founder Sujan Patel.

“It’s pretty tough to envision a machine generating great content ideas, not to mention creating that content — content worth consuming. Or so you might think,” Patel writes. “The reality is that machines are already writing content — and they’re pretty good at it.”

Thanks to natural language generation (NLG) services like Quill, machines are increasingly able to turn data into “human-friendly” prose, Patel explains. It has its limits – it needs to work from a template and a rigidly-structured data set – but is able to produce passable content like earnings reports, data summaries and similar content. According to Gartner research, 20% of all business content will be authored by machines within the next two years.

What This Means for SMBs: For routine or repeated content creation, brands might do well to consider an AI-backed writing service. They have yet to crack the creativity code, so a human editor is probably still needed to give content a truly branded voice. Still, having a first draft ready at the touch of a button can significantly reduce the cost of creating branded content.

4. Big Data Brings the “Personal” to Personalization

Marketers and designers are beginning to understand quite a bit more about the differences between how a machine interprets data, and how a human brain functions. This is leading to the humanization of data visualization. The idea behind this – that humans need a more visual way to “see” data in order to make strategic decisions based on it – accounts for the massive popularity of infographics. And many companies are utilizing that idea in their reporting, both internally and with their clients and customers.

“People need to make decisions based on their data,” explains Whatagraph CEO Justas Malinauskas. “But if you send them a spreadsheet or a table with numbers, that doesn’t help; that doesn’t help you understand what you see.”

His company’s mission is to humanize the data, turning the data numbers into visual stories about performance metrics. The reader skips doing the data analysis, and moves right into decision making.

What This Means for SMBs: The “big numbers” approach to data reporting is fast becoming a thing of the past. With data visualization platforms available at SMB budget prices, your reporting and analytics can become more understandable, insightful and usable, immediately.

Marketing Meets the Bots… And the Future is Now