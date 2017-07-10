AIB Nation Book Signing With Desiree Lee

Are you a self-published author? Looking for more exposure? Looking for a tribe of authors to support and encourage you? Then you definitely need to be at this amazing event! You need to step out of your comfort zone and make it happen! You can join her membership and get great training to help you promote your book. She does amazing video and Facebook live training to show you exactly what to do! The motto is NO AUTHOR LEFT BEHIND! So, checkout Authors In Business (AIB) Self Publishing Membership group! You will get so much information from it!

Author In Business Book Signing with Best Selling Author Desiree Lee

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2017 Time:12:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Type: All

Category: Business, Windows 10, Creative

Audience: General, Businesses

There will be amazing best selling authors at this event! Meet the person behind the book that inspires you! Put a face with the beautiful books! It’s a great opportunity for authors and readers to connect! And definitely the place to be this weekend in Dallas! So spend your Saturday picking up a new book to read!

And if you get the chance get Desiree’s personal book! You will be amazed and inspired by her personal story. She will teach to never give up on your dreams. And no matter what you control your destiny and life. So, take charge now and make it the life you want! And have her sign your personal copy!

Best-Selling Author and Business Owner Desiree Lee, from Atlanta, GA; finds great pleasure in inviting you to attend the first ever group book signing. Amazon Best Selling Authors who will share powerful inspiration from real life experiences on how they've once faced difficult barriers and overcame them. Regardless of the difficult conditions, an attendee may be facing, each reader, aspiring author, and /or published author will be able to relate to one of these dynamic speakers. During this free event, attendees will witness a group of individuals working together to impact the world in a dynamic way. With the opportunity to Meet & Greet with Amazon Best Selling Authors from Ms. Lee's "Authors In Business" Self-Publishing Membership Group and get your books signed. This has never been done before and we are excited to share this experience with you! Light Refreshments will be provided.

Connect with Desiree Lee and take your book to the next level. www.dleeinspires.com