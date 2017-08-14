Air Conditioning, Alzheimer’s, and American Government

Former Senator Pat Moynihan once quipped, “one of the causes of the growth of American government is air conditioning. Everyone used to come to Washington in January and leave by April. Now we stay all year, and even during the god-awful heat of our DC Summers.” Of course, the Senator from New York was lamenting what he observed as the appetite of legislators and regulators who came to change the original idea of American democracy and overreach into virtually all aspects of American life.

But, as long as federal employees are working into the final, sultry days of summer ’17, here are three small, but very serious and useful actions, our government leaders can take to improve our healthcare system, the workforce, and our economy that, I’m certain, even Senator Moynihan would have approved:

First, an idea for our new FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, which could have a profound impact on innovation for Alzheimer’s medicine that our nation and world needs so desperately. Unlike all other disease areas, which require a show of improvement in only one experimental endpoint to receive regulatory approval, FDA rules require two endpoints for Alzheimer’s – both function and cognition. Talk to the scientists and researchers at the center of the innovation process, as was done in the recent G7 Index on Dementia Innovation Readiness, and they will tell you that this dual requirement unnecessarily elevates the barriers to clinical trials, themselves an essential part of the process from which we Americans receive new innovations.

You can do this Mr. Commissioner, which could be your summer contribution to fighting the health, social, and fiscal nightmare of our time – the explosive growth of Alzheimer’s, with prevalence projected to roughly triple across the planet from 47 million today to 132 million by mid-century. This growth, in turn, nearly perfectly correlates with one of the defining megatrends of the 21st century: longevity and the aging of American as well as global society. Alzheimer’s will only get worse, and as much as we are compassionate for the care of those suffering, it is the treatment that has eluded us that we urgently need if we are going to stop its rapidly escalating impact.

A second idea is for Beth Cobert, the Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, who has responsibility for civil service employees of the U.S. government. Director Cobert: why not announce that employment is flexible to any age and older workers are welcome to remain in the federal government as long as they want? This would be a big step towards bringing American culture and norms into line with today’s demographic realities, when many of us now want and will continue working long past 60 or 65. Just think, in a single pronouncement we could transform how America thinks about the topic of work and so-called “retirement” in our era of longevity. As our average life expectancy is now approaching the mid-eighties and there is a yearning for working longer, how can we not align work and employment norms to the new normal?

The third idea is for our friends over at the Commerce Department, currently serving under the businessman, Wilbur Ross. To them, I recommend making changes that will support strong travel promotion efforts, like Brand USA, itself a part of the growing $15 trillion silver economy. This means not just enticing travelers with America's natural beauty and exciting destinations, but also ensuring that foreign visitors are well-educated about the rules governing travel to the US. If prospective travelers understand visa and other travel regulations, they are more likely to complete the necessary requirements, visit the US, and enjoy their experience. Simple, easy, direct – and no need for additional legislation. The world is in the midst of a global travel boom, not least fueled by the 55+ crowd who want to and can afford to travel – by 2025, the number of international travelers is expected to grow roughly 50% to more than 1.8 billion – and America can capture our rightful share of that market.