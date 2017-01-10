Air Force Relaxes Rules On Tattoo Policy To Recruit More Talent

“Based on the successful examples of Soldiers currently serving with these accommodations, I have determined that brigade-level commanders may approve requests for these accommodations,” wrote Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning in a letter announcing the decision.

The Pentagon allows individual military services to dictate what service members may or may not wear. The Air Force currently has no policy allowing members to wear a turban specifically, but it states that religious headwear can only be worn if approved by an installation commander. It does not authorize members to wear a beard.