‘HOLY S**T!': Airplane Lands Right In Front Of Driver On NY Highway

Footage captured this week shows the terrifying moment a small airplane descended upon a busy highway in Long Island, New York, landing right in front of a shocked driver.

Thomas Lupski was in his vehicle on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County when the Cessna aircraft made an emergency landing on Wednesday afternoon.

“What the fuck is going on right now?” driver Thomas Lupski can be heard saying in the video that went viral. “Holy shit!”

Jim O’Donnell, the plane’s pilot, had been traveling alone from Brookhaven Airport in Shirley, New York, to Eagles Nest Airport in West Creek, New Jersey, when he reportedly began encountering mechanical problems.

The pilot told WCBS Newsradio 880 that there were cars behind and in front of him when he landed on the highway.O’Donnell also went under an overpass, he said.

No one was hurt in the incident and no vehicles, including the plane, were damaged.

“It wasn’t good, but here I am,” O’Donnell told WABC. “No bent metal.”