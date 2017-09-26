Woman Turns Her Missed Flight Into An Airport Staff Dance Party

Late nights at the airport tend to stink for everyone, but one woman turned a missed flight into fun for those around her.
Mahshid Mazooji found herself stuck in Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday after missing a connecting flight.
“I didn’t want to sit in anger all night long, so instead I did what makes me happiest...DANCE!!!!,” she captioned her YouTube post.
Mazooji’s self-made music video, which is set to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long (All Night),” has been viewed more than 750,000 times in three days. Her solo shots are great, but your heart will be tickled most when she coaxes dance moves out of the airport’s Starbucks barista, gate agents and other passengers.
We’ll always applaud someone who makes the terminal a happier place.
Well done, Mahshid!
