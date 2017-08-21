Aisha Doris on How We All Are A Global Community

Rev. Aisha Doris is not your typical pastor and breaks every traditional idea you have about what it means to minister the gospel. Aisha along with her husband Pastor Jonnel Doris, lead a church in New York called Full Gospel Assembly-Queens and a non-profit organization called Life Givers International through which they work to improve the lives of people around the world.

A few weeks back I had the wonderful honor of speaking to half of the talented duo the Doris’ are when Aisha and I met via phone for an unforgettable conversation. Aisha began by telling me about her history, she holds a Master of Theology from Oral Roberts University, a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Sociology. Her career in international development has afforded her the opportunity to work for UNICEF, a United Nations organization, where she has traveled abroad and worked on developing programs that support adolescents in emergency settings.

“I’ve always had a love for traveling, teaching and learning from all different kinds of people. International work is dear to my heart. We are all connected in some ways because we aren’t just a community we are a global community and we are in this together.”

Therefore, she has made it her life’s work and purpose to empower people. Life Givers International was an outgrowth of her personal mission and has been in existence for five years.

“We help give life to other people in several areas: We support marginalized populations in countries abroad like Indonesia, Thailand, and India by developing awareness campaigns, fundraising, and advocacy. We do missionary projects where we speak the good news encouraging, empowering and supporting. We also help other non-profits find better structure for their organization through grant writing, leadership development and leadership design.”

Life Givers International Engage to Ignite

Aisha is very excited about the ways Life Givers International is expanding. They are sponsoring their second annual Engage to Ignite event on September 16th where believers gather together to have an intentional explosive worship experience. She says, “We plan to have a wonderful time where we will send out our worship and praise so that we can plan with purpose for the next phase of our lives.”

The one thing Aisha wants everyone to know about her and Life Givers International is, “I want the best for you. I want you to live your best life. I want you to live without hesitation. Be the person you know yourself to be and become completely activated. And I also want you to know that Life Givers is a place of community and you are not alone.”

Talking to Aisha made me search within myself to see how I could do better about engaging and becoming intentional regarding my own life’s work and how it impacts the global community we share. It is my hope that you too will become closer to knowing what you can do to make a difference.

You can learn more information about Aisha Doris and Life Givers International by visiting their website.