Aisle View: Terminal Laughter

In a day when non-profit subscription houses tend to revive the same familiar plays by the same well-known authors, the Roundabout has made a brave choice: Scott McPherson’s Marvin’s Room, a 1991 off-Broadway hit which—following a star-packed 1997 motion picture version—has more or less disappeared from view. In the hands of director Anne Kauffman and a sterling cast, this Broadway premiere of McPherson’s sensitively raucous black comedy about death is most welcome.

Not a black comedy about death, in actuality; rather, about dying. Patriarch Marvin, whom we never see, has been dying forever in his walled-off room upstage. Bessie (Lili Taylor) has cared for her father in their Florida home for twenty years, also tending to near-invalid Aunt Ruth (Celia Weston). With three collapsed vertebrae, Ruth is finally out of bed thanks to an electronic pain-control box she carries in her pocket. Which continually triggers the electronic garage door, signifying the kind of comic/tragic world these characters inhabit.

The play is set in motion when Bessie learns—from farcically insensitive Dr. Wally (Trini Sandoval)—that she too is dying, from leukemia. This sets off a call to estranged sister Lee (Janeane Garofalo), who fled to Ohio twenty years earlier, in hopes that she or one of her sons might be a compatible bone marrow donor. Lee is perhaps the worst sister, worst mother and least compassionate person imaginable; in all, the polar opposite of Bessie. Teenage son Hank (Jack DiFalco) is in “the loony bin,” having burned down the house and apparently much of the neighborhood. Younger son Charlie (Luca Padovan), reads books instead of communicating. McPherson has, indeed, created a wild world.

And not without reason. Marvin’s Room is as emotional as it is funny. McPherson was indeed writing about dying. He explained in a program note that he, his lover, and his friends all had AIDS, “and we all take care of each other, the less sick caring for the more sick.” This in an era when AIDS was still unmentionable in many places (including City Hall), and a diagnosis was seen as a death sentence. While the play does not specifically address AIDS, it was clear to knowing audiences that this is what McPherson was writing about: in his words, “an unbelievably harsh fate is transcended by a simple act of love, by caring for another.” Marvin’s Room opened in Chicago at the Goodman Theatre Studio in the winter of 1990, and then at Playwrights Horizons in November 1991. It transferring downtown to the Minetta Lane in February, for a run of 221 performances. McPherson died in November, two months after the play closed, at the age of thirty-three.

The Roundabout has put the play in the hands of director Kauffman, who has been doing notable work for a decade (including the recent Detroit, The Nether, Marjorie Prime and A Life) but is only now making her Broadway debut. Kauffman has a firm understanding of the play’s comic/dramatic pulse, and brings out superb performances all around.

Photo: Joan Marcus Lili Taylor, Janeane Garofalo and Jack DiFalco in Scott McPherson’s Marvin’s Room

The casting of well-known film and television actors in limited-engagement Broadway revivals, as we’ve seen all too often, does not always favor the material. Here, Taylor and Garofalo make a key contribution. Taylor (Mystic Pizza, “Six Feet Under”) happens to have stage training and strong off-Broadway credits. She carries the evening with her portrayal of Bessie, breezily battering her way through tragedy with a gentle smile and not-so-gentle humor. Comedian/actress/writer Garofalo (The Truth About Cats and Dogs, “The Larry Sanders Show”), as the complicated sister, is a stage natural; all those years of stand-up, one supposes, has prepared her well. Her Lee is edgy, impossible, and thoroughly human. Taylor and Garofalo are especially well-matched, and it is a joy to watch them at work.

Veteran Weston (The Last Night of Ballyhoo, the Philip Seymour Hoffman True West) adds ballast as the self-described “silly old woman,” while Sandoval skillfully introduces the play’s wildly farcical elements in the opening minutes. The actors playing the boys are especially impressive. DiFalco, lately prominent in Philip Ridley’s Mercury Fur, reveals a wounded and sympathetic core within the troubled (and neglected) delinquent; so well, in fact, that he is thoroughly believable when he finally hears words of encouragement from his new-found aunt. Thirteen-year-old Padovan has already demonstrated comic skill as Billy, the child fashion designer with tape measure around his neck in School of Rock. He shines here as the bookish son, making a large contribution to the gripping final scene.

All this talk of matters weighty, I fear, might suggest that you’re in for a playgoing experience that is difficult, morose, or both. Which is decidedly not the case. The flavorful humor; the author’s heightened sense of the ridiculous; and the heroine’s unwavering refusal to recognize any tragedy in her situation, make this an exhilarating and touching entertainment. Marvin’s Room was, in my opinion, the best American play of the 1991-92 season. (The competition, up on Broadway, included the Brian Friel import Dancing at Lughnasa, August Wilson’s Two Trains Running, and nothing much else of interest.) It isn’t quite so shattering, today; I suppose that the reality of the epidemic, back then, heightened the play’s effect in a manner that time has diminished. Even so, the play remains arresting.

Photo: Joan Marcus Jack DiFalco and Janeane Garofalo in Scott McPherson’s Marvin’s Room

Don’t allow talk of illness and dying dissuade you. Marvin’s Room is certainly a room to visit. A rewarding and funny one at that.