AJCongress Statement on Recent Barcelona Attack

The American Jewish Congress stands with the people of Barcelona following Thursday's horrific attacks. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.

As we see these acts of violence and hate span borders, now more as ever, we must stand united in the face of these horrific events. We must stand in solidarity with those suffering a loss across the world. These types of attacks try to make us afraid, but we must continue to live in a manner that proves our basic values of freedom and liberty will never diminish.